MedWrite Launches AI Clinical Documentation Platform to Reduce Administrative Burden

Seán Kirwan and team launch MedWrite, an AI-native platform designed for enterprise healthcare. The system automates clinical notes to save time for clinicians at hospitals like Mater Private.

MedWrite, a new clinical documentation platform powered by artificial intelligence, is designed to significantly reduce the administrative burden on healthcare professionals. The system captures, drafts, and sends patient notes, care plans, and reports while maintaining necessary human oversight. This technology aims to allow clinicians to spend less time on paperwork and more time providing direct patient care.

Origins and Development of MedWrite

The concept for MedWrite emerged in 2023 when Seán Kirwan, Ahmad Albarqawi, and Ruth MacIver collaborated at the pharmaceutical company Novartis. They began exploring how large language models could be applied to improve healthcare settings. A personal crisis prompted their initial inquiry, as Kirwan's brother was diagnosed with lung cancer and treated in Germany. The family struggled to understand the care details due to language barriers, leading them to question how technology could clarify medical information for patients and their relatives.

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During this process, the team observed that doctors were dedicating excessive time to documentation for heavy caseloads, often working into evenings and weekends. Dr David Menzies, a consultant in emergency medicine and clinical professor at UCD School of Medicine, identified the patient discharge process as a critical pain point. A comparative study showed that AI-assisted discharge outperformed manual methods, confirming the potential of the solution.

Enterprise-Scale AI Implementation

MedWrite is built as an AI-native company rather than a generic consumer platform retrofitted for healthcare. The founders noted that existing digital health solutions are often difficult to implement because clinicians lack the time to learn new systems. Dr Menzies argued that a doctor with only 15 minutes for a consultation cannot manage complex companion apps, making immediate automation essential.

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The platform serves as a single solution for the entire organization, handling diverse clinical and administrative workflows across busy hospitals. It allows each department to maintain unique operating processes, adapting to the different needs of emergency departments, intensive care units, or cardiac teams. This flexibility ensures that technology supports rather than disrupts established clinical routines.

IT Control and Financial Oversight

The system provides information technology departments with full control over the platform, addressing concerns about fragmented applications. IT teams can manage different AI services, integrations, and access levels through one governed system. This centralized approach gives hospitals visibility over the costs of AI usage, allowing them to measure utilization and link it directly to budgets.

The platform features ambient documentation, which listens to clinical consultations with patient permission to prepare the required notes. Clinicians review the AI-generated output, make necessary corrections, and sign off on the final documents. This feature ensures accuracy while significantly cutting the time spent on administration.

Current Adoption and Future Deployments

MedWrite primarily targets hospitals and healthcare facilities, with a specific version available for consultants in private practice. The system officially went live in July 2025 and is currently being utilized by the Mater Private Hospital, St Vincent's Private Hospital, and Charter Medical. The company plans to continue expanding its reach within the enterprise-scale healthcare sector.