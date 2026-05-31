Meena Kandasamy's 'Fieldwork as a Sex Object' Explores Unsympathetic Victims and Deepfakes

In her latest novel, anti-caste activist and author Meena Kandasamy delves into the complexities of online shaming, deepfakes, and the politics of victimhood through a protagonist who is far from perfect.

Meena Kandasamy, the anti-caste activist and author known for fearless writing, often inserts herself as a character in her books. Her latest novel, Fieldwork as a Sex Object, begins with a meeting between Kandasamy and her fictional protagonist Amrita 'Amy' Chaturvedi.

In this opening scene, Amrita presents Kandasamy with the manuscript of a first-person novel in which Amrita becomes the victim of a sexually explicit internet deepfake.

'Let's call it a novel,' Amrita tells her, handing over the printed pages. That novel is the one presented to readers in Fieldwork as a Sex Object. Kandasamy explains that she always inserts herself as a character to break down the fourth wall and make readers understand that fiction is constructed in real time. With this book, she wanted to create distance from the main character because people often associate auto-fiction with her own life.

This framing device establishes that Amrita is a separate person, not Kandasamy herself. The protagonist, Amrita, is a chronically online woman living in London's Bloomsbury Little India set. She is a Brahmin, the highest rank in the Hindu caste hierarchy, and the daughter of a billionaire Delhi-based high court judge. Her online bio describes her as a communist but omits her extreme privilege.

In the novel, she deals with the fallout from a pornographic deepfake video that goes viral, depicting her having sex with a man. Kandasamy was interested in exploring perceptions of unsympathetic victims.

'It's easy for people to take a stand if you are talking about someone like me, a lower-caste woman, an activist; in that case you can easily empathise. But Amy is not a perfect victim and she doesn't want to be the perfect victim. She is annoying. She complains about the internet but has no problem with self-commodification.

I wanted to explore how far will we go to stand up for someone's rights even if they annoy the f**k out of us, you know?

' Kandasamy says, acknowledging that writing such a character was testing but she ultimately likes Amrita. The inspiration for the novel came from Kandasamy's two decades of observing the public sphere as a woman who challenges the far right. The response, she notes, is always character assassination, graphic slut-shaming, rape and death threats.

'It is almost as if calling out the immorality of fascism as an ideology has to be countered by calling into question the morality of the woman. ' Having experienced such online attacks herself, she uses the backdrop of AI, deepfakes, and the internet's unforgiving memory to explore how women navigate public stone throwing. Written over five years, the book engages with the resilience of a woman facing the fallout of rape culture as a political strategy.

Kandasamy's literary agent turned red when she told him about the novel, as the first draft had 140 mentions of the word f**k, along with many other explicit terms. This explicit language led her former publisher Atlantic to pass on the book, as it had too much action. Ultimately, the novel was picked up by Brazen Books, which publishes books with bite.

Kandasamy, a poet and political consultant, has built a passionate audience with poetry collections like Touch and Ms Militancy, and novels such as Gypsy Goddess, When I Hit You (shortlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction), and Exquisite Cadavers. Fieldwork as a Sex Object continues her tradition of fearless, provocative storytelling





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Deepfakes Caste Feminism Online Harassment Fiction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YA Author Stephen Daly Discusses Debut Novel, Belfast Legacy and Queer VoicesStephen Daly talks about his debut YA novel that weaves a death‑poet who sees past traumas, the lingering impact of the Belfast Agreement on new generations, and the importance of queer representation for young people seeking identity, while reflecting on the city's post‑troubles transformation.

Read more »

Stuart's Third Novel Explores Identity and Belonging on a Hebridean IslandThe latest book by the Booker‑winning author of Shuggie Bain moves from Glasgow to a windswept croft in the Hebrides, following a young gay artist summoned home to care for his grandmother and hide his sexuality. The story delves into themes of return, family pressure, sexual identity and the clash between personal truth and Presbyterian values, showcasing the author's refined literary craft after two acclaimed works.

Read more »

See You on the Other Side by Jay McInerney: Life on the surfaceA beautifully observed, big-hearted debut novel, See You on the Other Side explores the lives of three characters: Delphin, a solitary lighthouse keeper; Venus, a woman who has fled her home and abusive husband; and Marcus, an archaeologist struggling with loneliness and panic attacks.

Read more »