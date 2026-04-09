Melania Trump Denies Epstein Ties, Calls for Congressional Hearings for Victims

Former First Lady Melania Trump delivered a strong denial of any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, condemning 'lies' and 'false smears'. She also called for Congressional hearings for Epstein's victims.

In a decisive address delivered from the White House , former First Lady Melania Trump vehemently denied any association with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and unequivocally rejected claims linking her to his criminal activities.

The announcement, which came as a surprise on Thursday, saw Melania Trump condemn what she described as 'unfounded and baseless lies' and 'false smears' originating from individuals and entities she accused of being politically motivated and seeking financial or political gain. She asserted that these rumors 'need to end today, they are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.' The statement was a direct response to persistent speculation and online discussions concerning her alleged connections to Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, both of whom were involved in high-profile sex trafficking cases. This marks a notable and explicit refutation of narratives circulating for years, aiming to clear her name and distance herself from the scandal surrounding Epstein's crimes. \Melania Trump explicitly stated that she 'never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell.' She elaborated on her limited interactions, clarifying the nature of her contact with Maxwell. Describing a casual email exchange, she maintained that her response was nothing more than 'trivial' and did not indicate any deeper connection. Furthermore, she detailed the circumstances of her first encounter with Epstein, which occurred in the year 2000 at an event she attended with her husband, Donald Trump. Emphasizing that she had no prior knowledge of his criminal behavior at the time, she stressed that their social interactions were merely coincidental due to overlapping social circles in New York City and Palm Beach. She emphasized that she 'never been friends with Epstein' and that they were occasionally invited to the same events. Melania also underscored the origins of her relationship with Donald Trump, stating they met at a party in New York City in 1998, a detail documented in her book, 'Melania.' She also addressed the prevalence of fabricated images and narratives circulating on social media, cautioning the public to be discerning and critical of the information they encounter online. These accounts are completely false. I am not a witness or a name witness in any of Epstein's crimes. These statements aim to clarify and correct years of misinformation.\Beyond defending her personal reputation, Melania Trump also called for action on behalf of Epstein's victims. During the press conference, she urged Congress to initiate public hearings for survivors of Epstein's sex trafficking ring, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability. 'Now is the time for Congress to act. Epstein was not alone,' she declared, adding, 'I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing.' This call to action highlighted her concern for the victims and her desire to see justice served. It demonstrates a shift from a defensive posture to a more proactive stance, advocating for those impacted by Epstein's crimes. This announcement indicates her commitment to addressing the matter head-on, not only to protect her own reputation but also to contribute to the ongoing process of seeking justice for the victims of Epstein's abuse and holding those responsible accountable for their actions. It signifies a clear attempt to take control of the narrative and establish the facts surrounding her interactions with Epstein and his network





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Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell White House Sex Trafficking Congressional Hearings

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