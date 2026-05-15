Melia Fast-tracked into Senior Ireland Panel, Moylan and Finneran Unveiled

Melia will be fast-tracked into the senior panel when Qatar visit the Aviva Stadium and for a friendly against Canada. Jack Moylan’s Ireland rise shows how League of Ireland is reshaping the national team.

Heimir Hallgrímsson revealed that Melia will be fast-tracked into the senior panel when Qatar visit the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, May 28th and for a friendly against Canada in Montreal on Saturday, June 6th.

He has introduced that Jack Moylan’s Ireland rise shows how League of Ireland is reshaping the national team. Hallgrímsson stated that he hasn't seen Mason play for Tottenham’s under-21s in their last games, but Jim has, and they are looking for his qualities in running in behind. He also mentioned the potential of Victor Ozhianvuna and Rory Finneran





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Melia Fast-Tracking Ireland National Team League Of Ireland Jack Moylan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland Weather: Ireland Could See Its Warmest Spell of 2026 With a Potential Mini-HeatwaveMet Eireann, Ireland's Meteorological Service, has predicted a mini heatwave in Ireland starting from May 19, with temperatures reaching as high as 22C.

Read more »

Jack Moylan’s Ireland rise shows how League of Ireland is reshaping the national teamTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Galway Senior Footballer Sean Fitzgerald Put Forward for Love IslandGalway senior footballer Sean Fitzgerald has been shortlisted for the popular reality TV show Love Island. He has built up a considerable presence on TikTok and uploaded a video expressing his desire to appear on the show.

Read more »

Melia, a Tottenham teenager, set to impress Heimir Hallgrímsson with chance to win senior capMelia, an 18-year-old Argentinian born in Dublin, will get the chance to showcase his talent to Hallgrímsson and potentially secure his first senior cap for Ireland when the Boys in Green wrap up their summer schedule in Dublin and Montreal.

Read more »