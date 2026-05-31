Memorable Moments in World Cup History

A collection of personal stories and vivid memories from various individuals who have been captivated by the magic of the World Cup.

David Sneyd The 1998 World Cup started a month before my 10th birthday. I was coming towards the end of 3rd class in St Mary’s Boys in Lucan village.

There was a wild rumour the school would be getting computers to help with Maths and English. I was struggling to learn the tin whistle as we came towards the end of the year. I still hear Twinkle Twinkle Little Star in my nightmares. My mam would have collected me from school in her Ford Fiesta.

I sat on a multicoloured rug in the middle of the sitting room surrounded by a yellow couch and two chairs. It was the middle of the afternoon and while waiting to watch Scotland play Brazil I got my orange Cup Champion ball to see how many keepie-uppies I could do while sitting down. I think I managed six.

Then the match started. Ronaldinho's free-kick beats David Seaman in 2002. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Four years later I had written ‘Roy Who? ’ on a bedsheet and hung it from my bedroom window.

I was sick and smothering with a cold one morning and when I woke up I’d missed Brazil knocking England out. The Ronaldinho free kick. My parents had a small TV in their room and I got into their bed to watch football for the day. I’ve been mesmerised by Ronaldinho ever since.

***** Ciarán Kennedy Ireland v Germany, 2002. I’m 12 years old, and the TV has been wheeled into the classroom. Loads of us are wearing Ireland jerseys, and I’ve been down to the Blanchardstown Centre and had KEANE 10 printed on the back of mine. Robbie Keane wheels away after scoring against Germany.

INPHO INPHO When the man in question gets on the end of Niall Quinn’s knock-on and puts the ball in the German net, we all go mad. At some point I’m lifted as if I am Robbie Keane. Later that day we’re all outside trying to reenact it. World Cups are magic.

***** Ronan Early Not an original moment to go for, but Maradona’s second against England is the one that is most vivid through the years. I can remember Jimmy Magee’s commentary – “different class” – then grabbing my football and heading for the door. FIFA / YouTube The football was a funny thing, I think we got it from some kind of promotion at the old Shell garage in Douglas village.

It was massive – closer in size to a basketball, with a picture of Pique, the Mexico 86 mascot, on the plastic. Anyway, I felt compelled to go out and dribble up and down the road with the grace, in my imagination at least, of Maradona. Advertisement At some stage I remember catching a glimpse of a TV through a window, with a big score flashed up.

It looked like England were no longer nil, so I ran home to watch the last few minutes, and can remember Lineker just failing to meet a cross from John Barnes, who was giving Argentina the runaround down the left. I’ve seen a lot of good stuff in World Cups and sport in the 40 years since, but nothing comes close to the power of Maradona.

It’s possible that’s just an age thing, and the one you see first is the most impressive. But I doubt it. More likely he was just the best, and we were lucky. ***** Emma Duffy Katie McCabe’s Olimpico at Ireland’s first Women’s World Cup in 2024.

The rain was lashing down in Perth, the stadium was packed with Irish fans, it may as well have been Tallaght. I momentarily forgot where I was and had to stop myself banging on the table in the press box. What a moment. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo My Irish memory of the men’s tournament is extremely hazy.

It’s cliché, but the television being rolled into the classroom in 2002. Damien Duff’s bow. I genuinely don’t remember much else. Zidane’s headbutt while watching on at the Primary School Gaeltacht in 2006 was slightly more vivid!

***** Paul Fennessy It has to be 1994, the summer I turned seven. At that age, you genuinely do think football is a matter of life or death. To put things in perspective, a few weeks before the tournament, when Man United beat Chelsea 4-0 in the FA Cup final, I wept like a baby (although to be fair, I was a baby only a few years previously).

I didn’t even support Chelsea, I just really wanted them to win that day. I was increasingly confident, though, that Ireland would make up for that disappointment by winning the World Cup. The pre-tournament friendlies more or less confirmed my suspicions. The first Ireland match I ever watched was the 1-1 draw at Windsor Park that qualified the team for the World Cup so success was all I knew at that point.

They then followed that with wins over Netherlands, Bolivia and Germany. The latter were the reigning world champions. My soon-to-be-seven-year-old brain did the math. Ireland had beaten the world champions, therefore they must be the best team in the world.

RTÉ Sport / YouTube Best of all was the 1-0 win in Giants Stadium over an Italy team that seemed to mostly comprise of the Milan players that had just thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League fina





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World Cup Memories Personal Stories Ronaldinho Maradona Damien Duff Katie Mccabe Zinedine Zidane Paul Fennessy

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