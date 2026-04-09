Memorial Service Announced for Partner of Irish Footballer Graham Carey Following Cancer Battle

A memorial service has been announced for Rachel Borthwick, partner of Irish footballer Graham Carey, following her passing at 37 after a battle with cancer. The service will be held in Scotland, with attendees encouraged to wear bright colors and donate to Cancer Research in her honor.

A memorial service has been scheduled to honor Rachel Borthwick , the partner of Irish footballer Graham Carey , following her tragic passing at the age of 37 after a valiant struggle against cancer. The announcement comes after her death on Sunday, March 22nd. Diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in September 2021 after discovering a lump, Rachel fought a courageous battle for over four years.

She passed away in Delhi, India, with her parents by her side, having sought additional treatment options in the country. Graham Carey, who played for the Saints between 2022 and 2025 and previously for Celtic and Ross County, announced her death a few days later, expressing his grief and love on social media. The former Republic of Ireland U21 and Bohemians FC player shared heartfelt words, highlighting her strength and bravery until the end, and promising that their children would always remember her. He expressed solace in knowing she was no longer in pain and at peace. Rachel's family has announced the arrangements for a memorial mass to celebrate her life. The memorial service will be held at St Barbara's Church in Muirhead on April 15th at 11:11 am. A cremation ceremony was previously conducted for Rachel in India. Attendees are requested to wear bright colors to celebrate Rachel's life and the joy she brought to others, with donations being made to Cancer Research. The Facebook announcement highlighted the service as an opportunity to share memories and honor her beautiful life, emphasizing the impact she had on many people. The family requested no flowers, but welcomed donations to Cancer Research. The announcement emphasized that the presence, support, and shared memories of those attending would be cherished. The family expressed how she would be forever loved, deeply missed, and never forgotten. \Rachel's sister, Sarah, revealed how Rachel fought a 'brave and relentless battle' against her cancer. Rachel discovered a tumor in March 2023, just twelve months after completing treatment for triple-negative breast cancer. Her cancer had previously been declared undetectable. However, the cancer later returned. This illustrates the relentless nature of the disease and the courage Rachel demonstrated throughout her journey. The football community has rallied around Rachel's family during this difficult time. Supporters at McDiarmid Park, home of St Johnstone FC, showed incredible solidarity with a poignant gesture. During the 37th minute of the Scottish Championship fixture against Queen's Park last Saturday, they applauded in her memory. This heartfelt tribute reflected the profound impact Rachel had on everyone. The actions of the fans were a tribute to her strength and character. A statement released by St Johnstone FC expressed their devastation at the loss of Graham Carey's partner and extended their condolences and love to Graham and his family. The statement conveyed the collective grief of the club and their support for Carey. The club's response illustrates how deeply Rachel's loss has affected the wider football community. The outpouring of support shows the impact Rachel had on others and the love and respect she earned during her life. This memorial service will provide a space for loved ones to gather, remember, and celebrate the life of a woman who faced adversity with courage and grace. \The announcement of the memorial service comes as a poignant reminder of the impact of cancer and the importance of supporting those affected. Rachel's story highlights the challenges faced by those battling the disease and the unwavering strength required to face them. Her journey underscores the significance of ongoing research, as well as the need for early detection and access to effective treatment options. The community's response exemplifies the power of collective compassion and the importance of offering support to those who are grieving. The memorial service offers a chance for the community to come together to remember Rachel and celebrate the enduring impact of her life. The family's request for colorful attire underscores their desire to celebrate Rachel's life and the positive impact she had on others. The focus on donations to Cancer Research reflects a commitment to supporting efforts to combat the disease and provide hope for others. The outpouring of love and support demonstrated by the football community and beyond highlights the deep connection she had with people, and how her spirit touched so many. This memorial service will serve as a testament to her memory and the love she inspired





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Memorial service to be held for Irish footballer's partner after tragic cancer death at 37Rachel Borthwick, the partner of former Republic of Ireland U21 footballer Graham Carey, tragically died last month at the age of 37 after a battle with triple-negative breast cancer

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