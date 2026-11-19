Trinity College Dublin analysis of 2,596 male victims shows 71 percent had children used as leverage. Financial abuse and coercive control dominate findings from Men's Aid data. Read the full report details.

A significant new analysis of domestic abuse experiences in Ireland has revealed that abusive partners frequently use children as a central mechanism for control. The report, titled Men Call Time, details how men often remain in harmful relationships due to intense fear of losing contact with their offspring. This pattern of abuse extends beyond physical harm into complex psychological and financial territories.

Child Access Used as Lever of Control

Many male participants reported that threats regarding child access, interference with father-child relationships, and exposure of children to hostility toward their fathers were primary tactics used by abusers. Following separation, these concerns often intensified through protracted legal disputes and court proceedings. Children were identified among the primary victims of both the initial domestic abuse and the subsequent family conflict that follows separation.

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Experiences with Tusla, the Irish child and family agency, were described as mixed. While some research participants viewed the agency as playing an important role in safeguarding children and recognizing father-child relationships, others reported frustration with investigations, delays, and inconsistent responses during critical periods.

Data Analysis From Men's Aid Helpline

The Men Call Time report, compiled by researchers at Trinity College Dublin, was launched on Thursday at the annual conference of Men's Aid in Dublin. The team analyzed three years of anonymized data received by the Men's Aid helpline between 2022 and 2024, setting out men's accounts of their experiences of domestic violence and abuse over time. This comprehensive review provides a rare insight into the specific dynamics affecting male victims in the Irish legal and social framework.

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In total, 22,524 contacts by 4,532 clients were recorded over the period, with annual contact volumes declining slightly from 7,791 in 2022 to 7,295 in 2024. Of the 2,596 male victims included in the analysis, 1,850, representing 71 percent, had children. A significant portion of these men were navigating complex living situations, with 1,155, or 45.8 percent, not living with their partner, while 989, or 39.2 percent, were still living together.

Pervasive Coercive Control and Financial Abuse

Coercive control emerged as a pervasive theme across the participants' accounts, with its cumulative impact described as profound. This resulted in feelings of fear, shame, emotional exhaustion, and a significant reduction in self-confidence, autonomy, and personal identity. The report found that fear of shame, self-doubt, and concerns about their children often delayed men's disclosure of the abuse they were suffering.

Most of the 2,596 victims, representing 86.6 percent, reported emotional abuse, followed by psychological abuse at 71.4 percent. Physical abuse was documented for 39.1 percent, and coercive abuse was identified in 30.9 percent. Financial abuse was a prominent feature, with participants reporting restricted access to wages, bank accounts, and household finances, further trapping them in the abusive dynamic.

Mental Health Impact and Service Recommendations

Verbal abuse and gaslighting further undermined self-esteem, leading many men to question their memories, judgment, and abilities as fathers and partners. Contact with Men's Aid typically followed a period of deteriorating mental health, and in some cases, suicidal thoughts. Turning points where victims said they could no longer tolerate abuse were often associated with experiencing physical violence, false allegations, Garda involvement, separation, legal proceedings, and a sudden realization of the extent of the abuse.

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The report recommended continuity of service support, as most male victims contact the Men's Aid service on multiple occasions over time. Service provision should continue to pay particular attention to frequent callers and to fathers who may experience additional challenges over time. Expansion of service access to improve geographical accessibility to male victims nationally, and increased national awareness of men's domestic abuse services, would be helpful in addressing these systemic gaps.