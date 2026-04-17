Mental Health Nurse Struck Off for Workplace Sex, Abusive Language, and Patient Boundary Violations

A mental health nurse has been removed from the professional register after a series of serious misconduct incidents, including engaging in sexual activity with a colleague on a secure rehabilitation ward, using abusive language towards another staff member, and repeatedly violating professional boundaries with a patient. The disciplinary panel found her actions to be a significant breach of trust and professionalism.

A mental health nurse, Kate Sullivan, has been struck off the professional register following a series of serious misconduct allegations that unfolded during her employment at Glanrhyd Hospital in Bridgend, South Wales. The disciplinary panel's findings, presented at a fitness to practise hearing, detailed a pattern of unprofessional behavior, including engaging in sexual activity with a colleague on three separate occasions while on duty at the secure rehabilitation ward.

This ward, known as Rowan ward, exclusively houses male patients, many of whom have backgrounds within the prison system, necessitating a high level of vigilance and adherence to professional standards. The panel heard that Sullivan, who held a temporarily promoted position as a band seven ward manager, engaged in a casual relationship with a band two colleague, referred to as Colleague A, between October 2020 and the summer of 2021. This relationship was not disclosed to her employer, a clear violation of workplace policy. The intimate encounters occurred on the ward during working hours, causing discomfort to other staff members and potentially compromising patient safety. On March 4, 2021, during a night shift, Sullivan led Colleague A to an adjacent room after making it clear to another colleague that they wished to be left alone. This colleague later reported hearing noises consistent with sexual intercourse emanating from the room for approximately two to five minutes, describing the desk banging against the wall and audible sounds of intimacy while all patients were asleep. Further incidents of sexual activity were revealed through text messages sent by Sullivan to the same colleague. On January 8 and 17 of the following year, Sullivan claimed to have engaged in sexual activity with Colleague A in the hospital's 'recharge room' and subsequently sent a text stating, 'Haha just had sex with me.' While Sullivan initially denied these claims, suggesting the co-worker fabricated stories to maintain conversation, the panel deemed this explanation 'inherently unlikely' given the specific details provided. Beyond the sexual misconduct, Sullivan was also found to have acted unprofessionally in other areas. She declined to examine a patient presenting with a groin rash and violated confidentiality by disclosing the reasons for colleagues' sickness absences to other staff members. The panel also noted Sullivan’s efforts to adjust her schedule to work more frequently with Colleague A and her unscheduled appearance for a shift when Colleague A was rostered, suggesting a deliberate effort to spend more time with him. An instance where Sullivan abruptly left the ward with Colleague A resulted in the unit being understaffed and compromised safety. Sullivan's misconduct extended to verbally abusing a colleague, referring to them as a 'lazy c***,' and publicly criticizing another colleague’s paperwork. Most disturbingly, Sullivan was found to have knowingly breached professional boundaries with a patient. On one occasion, she allowed a patient with a history of 'sexualised behaviour and difficulties in understanding boundaries' into her office with the door closed and blinds down for approximately 20 minutes. In another instance, she hugged the same patient and laughed when he referred to her as 'babe.' This patient had previously engaged in inappropriate physical contact with another female staff member, yet Sullivan failed to report this incident, despite being aware of it. Having served seven years with the health board, Sullivan's dismissal for gross misconduct marks a significant disciplinary action, reflecting the gravity of her transgressions and the erosion of trust in her professional capacity





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