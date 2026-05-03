Mercedes CLA Electric Arrives in Ireland: Impressive Range but Questionable Quality

The long-awaited Mercedes CLA Electric has finally reached Ireland, offering impressive range and performance but raising concerns about build quality and usability. Despite delays due to charging compatibility issues, the CLA Electric provides a range of up to 792km, reducing reliance on public charging. However, its overly complex infotainment system and lack of physical controls have drawn criticism.

The CLA Electric has finally arrived in Ireland, though its delayed introduction raises questions about the automotive industry's priorities. Typically, new car models reach the Irish market later than other regions due to low sales volume and seasonal demand spikes.

However, the CLA Electric's delay stems from a more technical issue—its initial design relied on high-speed 800-volt DC charging, which is not yet widely available in Ireland. Mercedes had to adapt the vehicle to work with older 400-volt chargers, ensuring compatibility with the existing infrastructure. Despite the wait, the CLA Electric offers impressive range options, starting with the €53,425 base model, which boasts a 542km range, up to the €63,525 CLA 250+, which can travel 792km on a full charge.

This range capability significantly reduces the need for public charging, making it a practical choice for daily use. The CLA Electric’s performance is equally noteworthy. The rear-mounted motor, paired with a two-speed gearbox, delivers a thrilling 0-100km/h acceleration in just 6.8 seconds, while maintaining a balanced rear-drive feel on winding roads. The steering is precise and responsive, though the suspension can feel somewhat rough on uneven surfaces.

For those seeking even more power, the four-wheel-drive CLA 350 offers 353hp, though it comes at a premium price of €68,295. Inside, the CLA Electric is packed with cutting-edge technology, including a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14-inch infotainment screen running Mercedes’ new MB. OS software. While the system is designed to learn and adapt over time, its current interface feels cluttered and unintuitive, exacerbated by the lack of physical buttons.

The addition of a third passenger screen, which can display movies or games, has also raised concerns about driver distraction, a point that Mercedes has yet to fully address. Despite its technological advancements, the CLA Electric’s build quality has come under scrutiny. The excessive use of touch-sensitive controls and the absence of traditional buttons have led to complaints about usability, particularly in a market where practicality is highly valued.

While the CLA Electric’s range and performance are undeniably impressive, these design choices may deter some potential buyers. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the CLA Electric serves as a reminder of the challenges in balancing innovation with user experience. For now, it remains a compelling option for those prioritizing range and performance, but Mercedes may need to refine its approach to interior design and usability to fully win over the Irish market





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