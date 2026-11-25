German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warns Moscow's ambitions extend beyond Ukraine, pledging military aid despite AfD opposition. Russia strikes Syzran refinery as Europe prepares €45bn support package.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a stark warning regarding Russian strategic objectives during a debate on the 2027 budget in Berlin on Wednesday. Merz asserted that the Kremlin's goals extend far beyond the borders of Ukraine, emphasizing that any failure to recognize this reality indicates either a misunderstanding of global dynamics or an agenda hostile to liberal values. His comments were directed at the political landscape within Germany, particularly targeting the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Political Divisions Over Military Aid to Kyiv

Merz explicitly criticized the Alternative for Germany, currently the largest opposition party and leading in national polls, for its stance on maintaining warm ties with Moscow and halting German military aid to Ukraine. The Chancellor argued that Russia is escalating aggression across the Baltic region, Poland, the Black Sea, and even within German territory itself. He stated that Moscow is willing to incur significant human costs to achieve these expanded ambitions, necessitating that Europe set clear and firm limits on Russian actions.

Also read Kobbie Mainoo Warns Manchester United No One Is Coming To Save Them

Public sentiment in Germany has shifted against military support, with only 46 percent of surveyed citizens favoring aid in September, while 53 percent oppose it. Despite this domestic political pressure and the opposition from both the Alternative for Germany and the left-wing Linke party, Merz and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil remain committed to their financial pledges. Germany has already provided or committed nearly 58 billion euros in military funding since the full-scale invasion began and has allocated almost 12 billion euros for next year's budget.

European Coalition Faces Shift in Global Support Dynamics

The geopolitical context for these decisions has changed significantly with the reduced United States support under President Donald Trump. As the war approaches its fifth year, European nations have assumed a larger share of Ukraine's financing burden. European Union leaders are currently considering a proposal from the European Commission to mobilize up to 45 billion euros in additional support specifically for the year 2027.

Advertisement

Merz cited the recent Berlin meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing as proof of continued European unity and resolve. This gathering occurred shortly after President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China. During those diplomatic engagements, Trump referred to Putin as his friend, a characterization that contrasts sharply with the hardline stance being reinforced by German and other European leaders.

Escalating Strikes on Energy Infrastructure in Russia

Amidst the political debates, military exchanges on the ground and at energy facilities intensified overnight. Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Rosneft-operated Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Volga region. NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System captured images showing multiple heat anomalies, indicating fires at the facility, which has a design capacity of approximately 170,000 barrels a day. The attack occurred hours after Putin warned of severe responses to strikes on domestic fuel infrastructure.

Local authorities in the Samara region confirmed that drones struck industrial sites, though they initially reported only minor damage and no casualties. Mayor Andrei Sovetkin stated that emergency services were addressing the damage within hours. However, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev provided a more complex picture, noting that the region faced over 145 Ukrainian drones overnight. He confirmed one person was killed and that there were consequences on the ground, including changes to school schedules and power outages in some areas.

Retaliatory Measures and Future Strategic Outlook

In response to the ongoing Ukrainian campaign targeting Russian energy revenues, President Putin declared that retaliatory actions are inevitable. He stated this during a meeting of the presidential commission on the energy complex on Tuesday night. The Ukrainian strategy aims to curb Moscow's income from fuel exports and increase the economic and social costs of the war for ordinary citizens within Russia, particularly as Moscow continues to attack Ukrainian civilian and critical infrastructure.

Advertisement

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, reported that Russia carried out a large-scale attack on a thermal power plant on Wednesday. The company stated that equipment was significantly damaged and the plant stopped generating electricity, though it did not specify the location or confirm any casualties. This exchange of strikes on energy infrastructure underscores the widening scope of the conflict as both sides seek to degrade the other's logistical and economic capabilities in the fifth year of the war.