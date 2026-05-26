Met Eireann Confirms End of Mini Heatwave

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly in the coming days as Met Eireann confirms the end of the mini heatwave. The country has experienced warm and dry conditions for the past few days, but this will come to an end as rain and showers move in.

Temperatures are set to hit up to 29 and 30 degrees in parts of the country today and tomorrow but Met Eireann has confirmed when the mini heatwave will finish.

After a warm or very warm and dry first half of the week, temperatures will pull back a little, with some rain and showers to come too. Any mist or fog patches will clear early on to leave another warm or hot day and it'll be dry and sunny for most. It'll just be a little cloudy for a time in the north and northwest and during the afternoon there's the outside chance of an isolated shower.

Highest temperatures will generally range from 23 to 29 or 30 degrees, hottest in Munster and south Leinster. It'll be a little cooler in parts of the north and northwest and in some eastern coastal parts, in a light to moderate northeast or variable breeze. Mild and dry tonight with mostly clear skies. There'll just be a little bit of cloud here and there and the chance of a few isolated mist patches.

Lowest temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees generally, mildest further south, though a little cooler in the far north, in light to moderate northeasterly or variable breezes. Tomorrow, Wednesday will see a continuation of the warm or hot spell of weather and it'll be a mainly dry and sunny day. Later in the day there's the chance of a few well scattered showers breaking out.

Highest temperatures of 22 to 29 or 30 degrees, hottest in the midwest and west, though a little lower in coastal parts of the east and northeast, in mostly moderate easterly winds. A very mild night. While it will be dry for most with long clear spells, a few showers may develop, and also some mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, with a light to moderate east to southeast breeze.

Cloudier than recent days with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle further west. A bit cooler too, with highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, a little lower along southern and southwestern coasts. Moderate southeasterly winds will veer southwesterly through the day and freshen a bit. Any rain will clear northwards early on, leaving a dry day with some good sunshine, but with cloud building from the south through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, with light to moderate west to southwest winds. Current indications are for a return to more unsettled conditions for the long weekend, with some rain and showers forecast. Highest daytime temperatures falling back to the mid to high teens





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Met Eireann Heatwave Rain Showers Weather

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Struggle is Real: Examining Parenting Challenges During End-of-School YearA candid look at the challenges of parenting and the end-of-school year, where nostalgia and self-doubt can be overwhelming

Read more »

Iran Makes No Commitment to Hand Over Nuclear Stockpiles or End WarIran's negotiators have reportedly won some concessions in a deal with the US to end the war, but the shape of the deal is still unclear. The US president said he was in no hurry to do the deal, and a US official said it could be days before the memorandum of understanding is published.

Read more »

US, Iran Near Accord to End Hostilities and Reopen Strait of HormuzAmbitious diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran could bring a lasting ceasefire to the Middle East, secure the vital Persian Gulf waterway, and redefine the region's energy and security landscape.

Read more »

Musician Caleb Shomo Confirms He Is GayCaleb Shomo, the musician behind Attack Attack! and Beartooth, has announced that he is gay in a heartfelt Instagram post. Shomo revealed that he had been struggling with his sexuality for years and had tried to hide his feelings with alcohol. He expressed his gratitude to his wife Fleur for her support and said that his music will now reflect his true self. Shomo announced that his forthcoming music will be more honest and candid than ever before.

Read more »