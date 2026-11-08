Met Eireann Fog Warning Connacht Leinster Ulster Sunday Night

Met Eireann issues yellow fog warning for Connacht, northern Leinster, and Ulster. Poor visibility affects Sunday night and Monday morning travel for commuters starting the work week.

Met Eireann has issued a yellow fog warning for specific regions in Connacht, northern Leinster, and three counties in Ulster for Sunday night. The alert covers Donegal, Cavan, and Monaghan in the north, as well as Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Longford, and the five counties of Connacht: Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo. This declaration signals poor visibility and difficult travel conditions for drivers and commuters in these designated areas.

Fog Warning Details And Timing

The yellow warning issued by Met Eireann is in effect from Sunday night at 9pm until Monday morning at 11am. This specific timeframe is critical because it directly impacts the start of the work week, potentially disrupting morning commutes for thousands of residents. The alert cautions that visibility will be significantly reduced, making driving hazardous in the affected zones. Travelers should anticipate delays and exercise extreme caution when navigating regional and national roads.

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Stakeholder Positions And Weather Context

Met Eireann explains that a yellow warning indicates weather conditions that are not exceptionally unusual but pose localized dangers. This follows a similar warning issued the previous night, which covered 25 counties across the entire State, with the exception of Donegal. Notably, the UK Met Office has not issued a comparable warning, highlighting the regional specificity of this weather event. Sunday itself was forecast to be largely dry after patches of fog and mist lifted in earlier affected areas, setting the stage for the nighttime conditions.

Real World Impact On Commuters

The timing of the fog warning poses a direct challenge for commuters beginning their work week. Poor visibility and difficult travel conditions are expected to persist until 11am on Monday morning. This could result in significant delays on major transport routes and increased travel times for those relying on public transit or private vehicles. The combination of early morning darkness and reduced sight lines creates a higher risk for accidents, necessitating slower speeds and increased following distances on all roads.

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Week Ahead Forecast And Rain

While fog is the primary concern for Sunday night and Monday morning, rain is expected to move in later in the week. Patches of rain were anticipated from the southwest on Sunday night in areas not covered by the fog warning. The week ahead is forecast to begin milder and wetter, with rain and drizzle rolling in from the south on Monday night. This shift from fog to rain marks a transition in weather patterns that will affect outdoor activities and visibility in different ways.

Longer Term Weather Trends

After potentially heavier rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, cooler and brighter conditions are expected to prevail at the end of the week. This progression from fog to rain and finally to cooler weather suggests a dynamic weather system moving through the region. Residents should monitor updates from Met Eireann as conditions evolve. The transition to cooler weather may bring relief from the dampness of the mid-week rain but will require adjustments to clothing and travel plans for the latter part of the week.