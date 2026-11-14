Met Éireann Forecast: Cold Snap With Sub-Zero Temperatures Hits Ireland

Met Éireann warns of sub-zero temperatures down to -3 degrees this Sunday night across Ireland. A cold snap brings frost and icy patches to roads before wet, windy weather arrives Monday.

Met Éireann has issued a detailed forecast warning that a significant cold snap is set to fall over the country early in the week, with low temperatures of -3 degrees forecast for Sunday night. The severe drop in temperature is expected to impact commuters and residents alike as the nation transitions into the colder phase of the week, creating hazardous travel conditions in the early hours of Monday morning.

Temperature Drops And Frost Warnings

Temperatures of -3 degrees to 1 degree are forecast for late Sunday into the early hours of Monday morning, according to official meteorological data. Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe provided specific details regarding the severity of the cold, noting that tomorrow night is going to be a cold night with widespread frost, icy patches, and sort of calm conditions.

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The forecast indicates that temperatures down to between 2 degrees and -2 or -3 degrees, maybe even a bit lower in some of the midland and northeastern parts of the country, will prevail during the darkest hours. While the cold will be most intense in these northern and central regions, the conditions will begin to shift slightly as the day progresses and weather systems move across the Atlantic.

Rush Hour Hazards And Regional Variations

It will get a bit less cold in the southwest towards morning, offering some relief to residents in that specific region before the full force of the changing weather arrives. However, Deirdre Lowe warned that the frost and icy patches are likely to persist for the morning rush hour on Monday, creating dangerous driving conditions for commuters traveling to work and schools.

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For the bulk of the country, it will be a very frosty, icy start with temperatures below freezing, which means black ice may form on bridges and shaded roads. Commuters should exercise extreme caution during the morning hours, as the visibility may be clear but road surfaces will be slippery and potentially treacherous until the sun has had time to thaw the ice.

Wet And Windy Weather Movement

The frost should clear and there'll be sunny spells, but then it's going to turn wet and windy from the southwest during the day. Wet and windy weather that's going to move up over the country during the course of Monday, but it won't reach the northeast until later in the day. This shift brings a dynamic change from the dry cold of the early morning to a more turbulent afternoon and evening.

By the time the rain reaches Ulster in the evening, it could fall as hail or snow for a while before it turns back to rain. It's going to be windy as well, with gusts likely to accompany the precipitation in the northern counties. Residents in the northeast should prepare for a sudden change in weather conditions as the system moves eastward across the Atlantic.

No Widespread Snow Expected

Deirdre Lowe stated that sleet and wintry showers are likely to be very isolated, dispelling rumors or fears of a major winter storm. When asked about the chance of widespread snow for the country, she said it's not going to happen next week, clarifying that any precipitation in the higher elevations will be brief and limited in scope.

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There's still cold air hanging on in the northeast, which allows for the possibility of wintry precipitation. The rain, wet and windy weather moves up from the southwest on Monday, Monday evening, and it could fall as sleet or snow on the hills, but it will quickly turn back to rain. So it'll just be a very short-lived event, limiting any potential accumulation or disruption to daily life.

Outlook For Tuesday And Wednesday

The forecast indicates a return to more moderate conditions in the coming days. Deirdre Lowe said Tuesday and Wednesday should have average temperatures, but will not be desperately cold, signaling the end of the current cold snap.

This normalization of temperatures suggests that the severe frost and icy conditions of the weekend will be a temporary phenomenon. Residents can expect a gradual warming trend to take hold later in the week, allowing for a respite from the sub-zero temperatures that have defined the start of the week.