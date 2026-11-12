Met Éireann forecasts coldest night of season with severe frost but no snow

Met Éireann predicts the coldest night of the year for Thursday with Arctic air causing serious frost and black ice risks, though no snowfall is expected across the region.

Met Éireann has issued a specific weather warning indicating that Thursday night will mark the coldest night of the season across the country. The national weather service emphasizes that residents should prepare for plummeting temperatures driven by an incoming Arctic air mass, but there will be absolutely no snowfall associated with this event. Forecaster Deirdre Lowe clarified that the night will remain calm with no precipitation, meaning the cold will manifest as severe frost rather than winter storms.

Temperature Drops and Regional Cold Spots

The midlands region is expected to experience the most extreme drops in temperature, with readings falling to minus 3 or minus 4 degrees Celsius. Even in coastal areas where moderation usually occurs, temperatures will stay just shy of freezing, creating a widespread blanket of cold air over the entire nation. This significant drop marks the first serious frost of the season, a stark contrast to the earlier minor grass frosts already observed in some locales.

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Deirdre Lowe noted that drivers will likely face the necessity of scraping their windshields in the morning, highlighting the intensity of the freeze. The absence of clouds during the night allows heat to escape rapidly, leading to these record-low nighttime temperatures without the protective layer that snow or cloud cover would provide. Residents are advised to take this development seriously as the baseline for winter weather has shifted dramatically colder.

Frost Hazards and Driving Risks

The primary danger stemming from this clear, calm night is the formation of icy patches and black ice on roads, which will persist into Friday morning. These hazardous driving conditions are expected to be particularly treacherous as temperatures remain below freezing during the early hours. Commuters and travelers should anticipate reduced traction and visibility, requiring extra caution when navigating bridges and shaded roads that hold cold air longer.

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Deirdre Lowe explicitly warned that the combination of clear skies and calm winds creates the perfect recipe for dangerous road surfaces. The lack of precipitation means the ice will form directly from moisture in the air, making it nearly invisible to drivers who might not expect such hazards on a dry night. This scenario poses a significant risk to vehicle control and safety during the morning rush hour.

Weather Outlook for the Week Ahead

Friday will begin with frosty conditions, but a clearance is expected to develop during the day, bringing a slight shift in the weather pattern. Temperatures will rise slightly, with high temperatures reaching between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius. While the east will remain relatively clear, the west will become cloudy later in the day, signaling a gradual change in the atmospheric setup for the remainder of the week.

Saturday promises a further increase in warmth, with high temperatures climbing to 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. However, Sunday introduces a wet element to the forecast, with winds shifting to come in from the west. Rain is expected to move across the country, gradually clearing to the east by Sunday evening, which marks a distinct transition from the dry cold of the previous days.

Wintry Showers and Monday Recovery

While the lowlands will see rain, there is a possibility of sleet on hills in the northern parts of the country on Sunday night. Deirdre Lowe described this as having a wintry flavor to the hills, indicating that elevation will play a key role in determining whether rain or frozen precipitation falls. This localized wintry mix offers a brief return of cold weather elements before the pattern shifts again.

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Monday appears to be the recovery day, with indications pointing to mainly dry conditions interspersed with some sunny spells. High temperatures are projected to range between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius, providing a mild reprieve from the severe frost of Thursday night. This progression from extreme cold to milder, drier weather suggests a short-lived Arctic intrusion rather than a sustained winter storm.

The forecast highlights the volatility of seasonal weather transitions, where Arctic air masses can bring sharp drops without the accompanying snowfall typical of deeper winter. Met Éireann continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that updates are available as the week progresses. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about daily changes, especially regarding road safety during the frosty morning hours.

Preparation for the cold includes ensuring vehicles are ready for scraping and that drivers are aware of black ice risks. The clear skies that allow for such dramatic temperature drops also mean that mornings will be bright but dangerously cold. By Sunday and Monday, the weather system stabilizes, offering a clearer picture of the coming days as rain and wind replace the sharp, dry cold.

Ultimately, the key takeaway from Met Éireann is that while the air will be biting, the precipitation will remain absent. This distinction is crucial for travelers and outdoor enthusiasts who might expect snow but will instead encounter frost and ice. The week ahead moves from the coldest night of the season to a more moderate, albeit wet, late-week scenario.