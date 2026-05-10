Met Eireann Forecasts Cooler Than Average Temperatures for the Foreseeable Future

Forecasters predict that temperatures will remain cooler than average for the remainder of the month and into early June, with highs in the mid-teens being as good as we can hope for in the foreseeable future.

Any hopes of a heatwave or even a blast of warmth over the coming days and weeks are looking increasingly slim, according to forecasters. Met Eireann 's extended forecast for the remainder of the month - and into early June - shows temperatures remaining cooler than average for this time of year.

Highs in the mid-teens are essentially as good as we can hope for in the foreseeable future, according to the national forecaster. Irish weather expert Alan O'Reilly, who mans the ever-popular @CarlowWeather account on X, echoes the bleak news for those seeking sun. He posted 'lots of people asking if there is any sign of some heat for Ireland but answer is nope.

' Today, Sunday May 10, will be mostly dry though cloud is set to develop from the northwest as the day goes on, with isolated showers possible in western and north-western coastal areas. Temperatures will range between 10C and 15C in light to moderate northerly winds.

Tonight will remain dry with clear spells for most regions but cloud will continue to spread across the country with well-scattered showers mainly affecting Ulster and Connacht, as temperatures drop to lows of 3C. Tomorrow then, Monday May 11, will begin with mainly cloudy conditions with scattered, light showers but it will brighten up as the day goes on, giving way to sunny spells in highs of up to 15C. Tomorrow night will continue to be largely dry with variable cloud and clear spells.

Cloud will increase from the northwest overnight with patchy rain and drizzle following to north-western areas by morning, with temperatures between 6C and 10C. Looking ahead, a spokesperson for Met Eireann said: 'Turning more changeable and a little more unsettled from midweek with a mix of sunshine and blustery showers. Continuing cool for this time of year.

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IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Met Eireann Forecast Temperatures Cooler Than Average Foreseeable Future Hopes Of A Heatwave Blast Of Warmth Irish Weather Expert Carlowweather X Sunday May 10 Monday May 11 Cloud Scattered Showers Light Showers Sunny Spells Patchy Rain And Drizzle Variable Cloud Clear Spells Cloud Increase From The Northwest Rain And Drizzle North-Western Areas Temperatures Between 6C And 10C Met Eireann Spokesperson Turning More Changeable More Unsettled Mix Of Sunshine And Blustery Showers Cool For This Time Of Year

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