Met Eireann Forecasts Improved Weather for End of Week

Met Eireann predicts improved weather for the end of the week, with temperatures rising and drier conditions developing. A mix of sunshine and showers is expected for the first half of the week, with temperatures below average for the time of year. More settled conditions are expected to develop towards the end of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures increasing too.

After a pretty grim start to June, it looks like the weather will improve and temperatures will rise towards the end of the week, with Met Eireann forecasting drier conditions very soon.

Met Eireann predicts the weather will improve and temperatures will rise towards the end of the week. A mix of sunshine and showers is expected for the first half of the week, with temperatures below average for the time of year.

While there will be some more persistent spells of rain during the second half of the week, current indications are for more settled conditions to develop towards the end of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures increasing too. The forecast says that the showers will become more frequent through the day and some will be heavy, especially further north. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees are expected, with moderate southwest to west winds, fresher near western coasts.

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers feeding in from the Atlantic is also expected, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, with light to moderate southwest to west winds, fresher near western coasts. Another day of sunshine and showers is expected, again with some heavy ones, especially further north. Cloudier conditions will develop over the northern half of the country in the evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees are expected, with moderate westerly winds.

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers feeding in from the Atlantic is also expected, with generally drier conditions further east. The showers will clear eastwards, with drier conditions extending from the west through the afternoon and evening, but with cloud also starting to build from the west in the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees are expected, with moderate to fresh westerly winds, easing late in the day.

Starting off dry for most, cloud followed by outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread eastwards across the country, reaching most areas by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are expected, with light westerly winds backing southwesterly and freshening with the arrival of the rain.

Met Eireann predicts that the weather will start off wet with widespread rain, but the rain will clear eastwards through the morning and afternoon, with scattered showers following and the odd sunny spell possibly breaking through. Milder than previous days, with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, and with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds veering westerly with the clearance of the rain.

Current indications are for drier and sunnier conditions further south and cloudier conditions with outbreaks of rain further north. Highest temperatures ranging from 15 degrees in the north to 20 degrees in the south, with moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.





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