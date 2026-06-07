Met Eireann Forecasts Week of Unsettled Weather with Brighter Weekend

A week of rain and showers is expected across Ireland, with drier conditions likely towards the weekend. Temperatures will range from 13 to 19 degrees Celsius.

The national weather forecaster Met Eireann has issued a forecast for the upcoming week, predicting a mix of rain, showers, and occasional sunny spells, with drier and brighter conditions expected towards the weekend.

The week begins on Sunday, June 7th, with a cloudy day and persistent rain spreading across the country through the morning and afternoon. Some of this rain will be heavy, particularly in eastern parts, while drier and brighter conditions develop in the west by evening. Overnight, rain will continue in the east before gradually clearing





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Ireland Weather Met Eireann Forecast Rain And Showers Weekly Forecast June Weather

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