Met Eireann Issues Rare Combined Weather Warning for Wind and Rain

Met Eireann issues a combined weather warning for wind and rain, a rare occurrence, with severe conditions expected to hit Cork and Kerry. Separate wind warnings are also in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, and Sligo.

In a noteworthy shift, Met Eireann has announced a combined weather warning , a rare occurrence, anticipating eight hours of turbulent weather. Weather alerts usually address a single weather threat, but the national weather service has fused warnings for both wind and rain in a singular 'two part event' as severe conditions are expected to impact various regions of the country this afternoon. The Status Yellow alert encompasses both Cork and Kerry , active from 12 noon to 8 pm.

This alert specifies very strong and gusty southwesterly winds alongside squally, heavy showers or persistent rain, with a possibility of hail and thunder. Residents in the affected counties are strongly advised to exercise caution due to potential hazards, including challenging travel conditions, localized flooding, the risk of fallen trees and branches, and the displacement of unsecured objects. This combined warning signals a heightened level of anticipated disruption.\A separate Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued, applicable to Donegal, Galway, Mayo, and Sligo, and will be in effect until 2 pm. Met Eireann indicated that very strong and gusty south to southwest winds could potentially lead to difficult travel, potential for fallen trees and branches and unsecured objects being blown about. Furthermore, the broader weather outlook anticipates a continuation of unsettled conditions across the nation. Periods of rain and powerful winds are forecast to move throughout the country. The comprehensive forecast for today paints a picture of variable conditions, with cold but bright and sunny conditions persisting further east this morning. However, the rest of the country is predicted to remain cloudy. Cloud cover will gradually increase, with scattered showers expected across the western half of the country throughout the day, while only isolated showers are anticipated further east. Some of these showers might be heavy, and the chance of hail and thunder exists. Strong and gusty southwesterly winds are also predicted, particularly along the Atlantic coasts. The highest temperatures for the day will range from 7C to 11C. The overnight forecast anticipates continuing scattered showers originating from the west, with heavier rainfall in the northwest. Clear spells will develop at intervals, and showers will gradually diminish over the eastern regions towards morning. Conditions will be cool and breezy, with minimum temperatures ranging from 4C to 7C and moderate to fresh south-west winds, particularly strong and gusty along the coasts.\Looking further into the forecast, there appears to be no immediate end to the unsettled and windy weather pattern. Met Eireann forecasts a breezy and bright Sunday, with scattered showers becoming more isolated during the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunny breaks, particularly in the south and southeast. High temperatures are expected to range from 8C to 11C, with moderate to fresh west to southwest winds, which will be strong and gusty along the coasts. Scattered clouds and isolated showers are projected to gradually clear on Sunday night, as southwesterly winds ease overnight. The lowest temperatures are expected to be between -1C and 3C, with the possibility of frost and icy patches. Monday will begin with a bright and largely dry start, but showers will spread from the west. These showers will move northwards during the evening, leading to drier conditions in southern areas. High temperatures will be between 9C and 11C in light southerly winds. Any remaining showers will clear quickly from northern regions on Monday night, with long clear spells developing. The lowest temperatures will be between 1C and 5C in light southerly winds. Tuesday will start bright and dry, followed by cloud and rain moving in from the southwest. Scattered showers will follow as moderate to fresh southeasterly winds shift to the south. The high temperatures for Tuesday are predicted to be between 9C and 12C. Tuesday evening is expected to be quite unsettled, with overcast conditions and scattered showers becoming more widespread later in the night. There will be southerly breezes and relatively mild overnight temperatures, with lows of 7C to 10C. Current weather projections indicate that this pattern of unsettled weather will persist, with scattered blustery showers, potentially heavy at times in the south and west. Mild temperatures are expected again, with highs ranging from 11C to 15C. The public is encouraged to stay informed and check for updates from Met Eireann





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