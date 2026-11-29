Met Éireann has issued a yellow rain warning for Galway, Kerry, and Mayo on Monday. The alert forecasts heavy rain, potential flooding, and difficult travel conditions from 2am until 2pm.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow rain warning for Monday morning across three specific Irish counties, signaling potential disruptions to daily travel and outdoor activities. The meteorological service forecasts heavy rainfall and difficult travelling conditions for the counties of Galway, Kerry, and Mayo during the early hours of the day.

Warning Activation Timeline

The official warning is scheduled to come into effect at 2am on Monday and remains valid until 2pm that same afternoon. This twelve-hour window covers the period where the most significant meteorological changes are expected to occur. Residents in these three counties should anticipate these conditions for the majority of the morning and midday hours.

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During this timeframe, the public is advised to prepare for poor visibility on major roadways and the possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas. The warning level indicates that rain accumulation is significant enough to potentially impact infrastructure and safety. Drivers should exercise caution as road surfaces are expected to become slick and hazardous.

Rainfall Volume and Severity

A yellow rain warning generally signifies that between 30mm and 40mm of precipitation is expected over a 12-hour period. This volume of rainfall can be potentially dangerous on a localized scale, particularly in areas with poor drainage or existing ground saturation. The intensity of the rain is not uniform across the entire region but will concentrate in specific zones.

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Meteo Eireann notes that while the totals are not extreme on a national scale, the localized nature of the downpours increases the risk of rapid water accumulation. This specific metric is the threshold used to determine the warning level and helps emergency services prepare for potential incident responses. The forecast does not predict catastrophic failure but rather a high probability of nuisance flooding.

National Weather Context and Marine Alerts

The severe weather in the west is part of a broader pattern affecting the entire island. Sunday night was forecast to be wet across much of the country as persistent rain moves in from the west in the early hours of the morning. This system is expected to bring blustery conditions that spread countrywide, impacting areas beyond the three warned counties.

Concurrently, a status yellow marine gale warning is in place for all coasts and the Irish Sea starting Sunday night. Small craft warnings are also active, indicating hazardous sea conditions for recreational and commercial vessels. South to southwest winds will reach gale force 8 at times, creating significant swell and rough seas along the western seaboard.

Temperature Variations and Forecasts

Temperatures are expected to remain mild despite the stormy weather, with minimum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees recorded early in the night. As the night progresses, temperatures are likely to increase slightly due to the cloud cover and wind dynamics. This moderate temperature range means that while rain is the primary concern, freezing conditions are not expected on the coast during the initial warning period.

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Monday is set to be wet and windy before the rain and wind subsides throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The transition to drier conditions will not be immediate but will begin to take hold as the system moves eastward. The weather is expected to stabilize as the day progresses, allowing for clearer skies by nightfall.

Midweek Outlook and Future Conditions

Met Éireann is forecasting an unsettled start to the week before drier and brighter conditions arrive from around midweek. This shift suggests a break in the persistent wet weather that has dominated the recent forecast periods. Residents can expect improved visibility and more stable travel conditions as the week advances.

Thursday is expected to start cold with the potential for frost, marking a distinct change in the thermal profile of the region. This cooling trend follows the removal of the rain system and the arrival of clearer skies that allow for rapid heat loss overnight. The contrast between the wet, windy start to the week and the cold, clear midweek offers a sharp meteorological change. Authorities advise the public to monitor local forecasts for any updates to the marine warnings as the wind direction remains variable.