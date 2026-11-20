Met Eireann warns of heavy rain and flood risks in Cork Kerry and Waterford this weekend. Travelers face difficult conditions as weather systems move across Ireland.

Meteorological services in Ireland have officially issued yellow weather warnings for significant rainfall across multiple southern and eastern counties, signaling potential disruptions to travel and local infrastructure over the upcoming weekend. Met Eireann has designated areas in Cork and Kerry under the first warning, with the alert period commencing strictly at 10pm on Saturday and concluding at 8am on Sunday. This specific warning acknowledges that while the rain may not be constant, heavy bursts could occur, creating hazardous conditions for drivers and residents alike.

Rainfall Impact On Cork Kerry And Waterford

The meteorological agency has identified that the primary mechanism for these warnings is the forecast of rain that may be heavy at times, leading directly to a danger of difficult travelling conditions and localized flooding in vulnerable areas. While the southern counties face immediate risk, the warning extends to Waterford on Sunday, beginning at midnight on Saturday and lasting until noon on Sunday. Officials emphasize that yellow is the lowest of Met Eireann's three weather warning categories, yet it remains a critical alert for public safety as it forecasts precipitation capable of overwhelming drainage systems and reducing visibility on major roadways.

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Weekend Forecast Details And Meteorological Analysis

Met Eireann detailed that Friday night would be mostly dry with some clear spells and light variable winds, allowing for some temporary respite before the weekend storms arrive. However, the outlook shifts dramatically as Saturday brings sunny spells with a few spots of light rain or drizzle near southern and eastern coasts for the morning and afternoon. Clouds will begin to build from the southwest later in the afternoon and evening as the rain, becoming persistent, moves in from the southwest before nightfall, fundamentally changing the weather pattern for the region.

Fog Risks And Temperature Drops In Midlands

Before the main rain front arrives, residents in the midlands and west are advised to prepare for dense fog formation during the early hours of the weekend. The agency reports that some mist and fog is expected to form, with the most dense fog anticipated in parts of the midlands and west. These conditions are accompanied by the lowest temperatures of 0-5 degrees, bringing frost and potentially ice in places, which could exacerbate travel hazards on untreated roads and pathways before the rain eventually washes away the ice.

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Expert Commentary On Rain Belt Movement

Meteorologist Liz Walsh provided crucial context regarding the trajectory of the incoming weather system, noting that an area of high pressure northeast of the country is expected to check the movement of the rain belt coming in from the southwest. She highlighted that there was some debate among models as to how far north the rain would travel, with indications on Friday evening suggesting it could get as far as Wicklow and Dublin. Walsh clarified that conditions are forecast to be mildest in the east and south, but the unpredictability of the rain belt's northern extent requires continued vigilance from the public.

Long Term Outlook And Weekend Conditions

The unsettled weather pattern is not expected to clear up quickly, as conditions will become more unsettled through the weekend and into next week. Meteorologist Walsh noted that it is expected to be breezy at times with spells of rain, turning heavy and persistent at times, which suggests that the initial warnings may be part of a broader period of inclement weather. Travelers and commuters should anticipate ongoing disruptions as the weather systems continue to interact with the high pressure zones, requiring continuous monitoring of updated forecasts from Met Eireann throughout the coming days.