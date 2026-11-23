Met Éireann warns of heavy rain and flooding risks in Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Clare, Galway, Kerry, and Mayo with travel disruptions expected through Monday evening.

Met Éireann has issued status yellow rain warnings affecting seven counties in the west and south of Ireland as persistent heavy rainfall moves across the region. The meteorological service is forecasting difficult travelling conditions and the potential for localised flooding in Munster and Connacht throughout Monday night. These severe weather alerts are designed to warn residents and travelers of the imminent impact from the incoming storm system that is sweeping across the country.

Specific County Warnings and Timelines

Met Éireann has established two distinct warning periods depending on the specific geographic location of the affected areas within the southern and western regions. The rain warning for Cork, Limerick, and Waterford remains valid until 5am on Tuesday, giving those communities a clear deadline for the most intense phase of the downpour. A separate yellow status rain warning has been issued for Clare, Galway, Kerry, and Mayo, which is valid until midnight Monday as the weather front advances eastward through the night.

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The meteorological service explicitly warned of difficult travelling conditions alongside the risk of localised flooding in these seven counties of Munster and Connacht. This combination of heavy precipitation and saturated ground increases the likelihood of road closures and hazardous driving environments for commuters and transport networks. Authorities urge caution for anyone planning to travel during the peak hours of the storm as visibility may drop and surfaces become increasingly slick.

Weather Patterns and Storm Progression

Met Éireann forecast persistent rain that will turn heavy and possibly thundery at times as the weather system establishes itself over the west. Rain will move eastward through the night and will become confined to the east towards morning as the main body of the storm shifts. This movement is expected to allow conditions to improve in the western counties earlier than in the eastern parts of the country where the rain will linger longer.

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As the rain clears Tuesday, drier conditions will follow with some showers feeding into Atlantic coastal areas, the meteorological service said. This transition means that while the interior may see clear skies, those living along the western seaboard should still expect intermittent wet spells. The gradual clearing is expected to bring a break in the relentless rainfall that has battered the region over the last several days.

Maritime Alerts and Temperature Forecasts

Met Éireann also issued a small craft warning for all coasts with south-easterly winds expected to reach force 6 or higher. This maritime alert is valid until midnight on Monday and poses significant risks to recreational boaters and fishing vessels operating in open waters. Mariners are advised to remain in port or seek sheltered harbours until the wind speeds decrease and sea conditions stabilise.

Tuesday will start off wet and breezy in the east but will be drier further west with some brighter spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range from 8 to 12 degrees with light winds gradually becoming northwesterly through the day. This shift in wind direction suggests a cooling trend as the warm air mass associated with the storm begins to move away from the island.

Outlook for the Remainder of the Week

The immediate forecast suggests that the most critical period of the weather event will conclude by early Tuesday morning for most areas. Met Éireann forecast changeable and unsettled conditions for the remainder of the week, indicating that while the major storm is passing, further weather changes are inevitable. Residents should monitor updates for any new warnings that may emerge as the atmospheric pressure patterns continue to evolve over the Atlantic.