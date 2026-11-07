Met Éireann Issues Yellow Weather Warning for 25 Counties Amid Dense Fog

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for 25 counties affecting Leinster, Munster, and Connacht due to dense fog expected from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, impacting travel.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning covering twenty-five counties across the Republic, including Leinster, Munster, and Connacht, along with counties Cavan and Monaghan. This alert signals the arrival of dense fog overnight, with conditions set to impact travel significantly during the early hours of Sunday morning. The warning specifically excludes Donegal and the remaining six counties of Ulster, where the UK's Met Office has not issued a corresponding alert.

Fog Warning Scope And Travel Impact

The warning is effective from 9pm on Saturday and expires at 11am on Sunday, a timeframe that directly coincides with the morning commute for many residents. Met Éireann cautions that visibility will be poor in the affected areas, making travel difficult and potentially hazardous for drivers and public transport users. A yellow warning is typically issued when weather conditions are not especially unusual but where danger exists in localized areas, requiring public caution without necessitating extreme measures.

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The geographic scope of this warning is extensive, covering twenty-five counties while leaving Donegal and the six counties of Northern Ireland outside its purview. This discrepancy highlights the localized nature of the weather systems, with meteorological conditions differing significantly just across the border. The UK's Met Office has determined that the risk in the remaining six counties of Ulster does not meet the threshold for an official warning, contrasting with the conditions developing in the Republic.

Weather Progression And Temperature Forecasts

Saturday was initially expected to be clear in much of the country, with only patchy outbreaks of rain and some lingering fog in the morning. Highs of 7 to 11 degrees Celsius were predicted, accompanied by light breezes. However, these relatively stable conditions are expected to give way to widespread fog as the evening progresses, with temperatures dropping significantly. Lows may fall as far as one degree in some places, enhancing the potential for hazardous driving conditions as visibility decreases.

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On Sunday morning, the fog is forecast to gradually lift, though it may linger in some places longer than others. The day is expected to remain cool, with highs ranging from 7 to 11 degrees Celsius. Breezes are anticipated to strengthen into the night, providing some relief from the stagnant air that contributed to the fog formation. This transition marks a shift from the calm conditions of Saturday to more dynamic weather patterns.

Upcoming Weather Changes For The Week

As the week progresses, the weather pattern is expected to shift further, with wetter and breezier conditions taking hold. This change suggests that the calm, foggy period will be short-lived, replaced by more active meteorological systems. Residents and commuters should prepare for these changes by checking updated forecasts as the week advances.

The combination of dense fog, low temperatures, and strengthening breezes presents a complex challenge for travel and daily activities. While the immediate concern is the visibility issues during the weekend, the incoming wetter weather may introduce new hazards, such as reduced traction on wet roads. Authorities recommend that drivers exercise extreme caution during the warning period, allowing extra time for journeys and reducing speed to account for limited visibility.

The specific exclusion of Donegal and the Northern Irish counties from this warning underscores the importance of consulting local meteorological services. While the Republic faces widespread fog, the UK's Met Office assessment indicates a lower risk in the north, highlighting the need for region-specific preparedness. The warning serves as a critical tool for public safety, ensuring that individuals and organizations can take appropriate steps to mitigate the risks associated with poor visibility and cold temperatures.