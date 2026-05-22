Met Éireann Projections for High Temperatures and Weather Patterns

For upcoming week, Met Éireann forecasts sunny and hazy conditions will dominate over the country, leading to the national forecaster's prediction of warm or very warm conditions with the potential of high temperatures. Additionally, the report outlines the weather conditions experience over this weekend.

Next week the national forecaster Met Éireann anticipates high temperatures with pleasant and hazy weather over the entire country. This will leave people eager to break out their BBQs and find outdoor spaces to enjoy the warm weather.

With the assistance of high atmospheric pressure, the weather conditions are projected to remain mostly dry and peaceful across the nation. However, in certain areas, sea fog may be observed. As for today's weather, expect light overcast and showery rain to spread from east to west from the afternoon and evening, while dry and hazy sunny periods will gradually develop.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover around 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, which is slightly lower in more southern coastal areas where sea fog might occur. Throughout the night, use heavy cloud cover, fog, and variable breezes are expected, with minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius





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Met Éireann Forecast High Temperatures Weather Coming Weekend Weekend Weather

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