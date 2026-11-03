Met Eireann Reports October as Sixth Consecutive Warm Month with Record Rainfall

Met Eireann confirms Ireland's October was the sixth consecutive above-average temperature month, featuring storms Austen and Boelo that pushed rainfall to 120 percent of the long-term average.

Met Éireann has officially confirmed that October was significantly milder and wetter than historical norms, driven by persistent low-pressure systems originating from the Atlantic Ocean. This assessment marks the sixth consecutive October in which Ireland experienced temperatures above the long-term average, reinforcing a clear pattern of warming trends within the national climate record.

Temperature Records Exceed Long-Term Averages

The weather service recorded a national mean temperature of 11.41 degrees Celsius for the month, which sits 0.62 degrees above the baseline established between 1991 and 2020. This specific data point places October as the 28th mildest on record since tracking began in 1900, highlighting the consistent deviation from previous climatic expectations over the last decade.

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Rainfall volumes reached 155.3mm during the month, representing 120 per cent of the long-term average precipitation levels. This volume ranks the period as the 24th wettest October since records started in 1941, indicating a substantial increase in moisture accumulation compared to historical standards.

Named Storms Austen and Boelo Impact Regions

Two named storms, Austen and Boelo, directly contributed to the extreme weather conditions observed throughout the month. Storm Austen passed to the south of the country, bringing wet and windy weather specifically to the south and east regions on October 22nd and 23rd, while Storm Boelo moved to the north, affecting the north and west on October 24th and 25th.

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A subsequent deep depression passed to the north of Ireland on October 26th and 27th, adding further wet and windy conditions across the entire nation. These sequential weather events were steered towards northwest Europe by the North Atlantic jet stream pushing south, creating vigorous low-pressure systems that dominated the latter part of the month.

Weather Patterns Shift From High To Low Pressure

The month began with high pressure dominating the third week of October, resulting in mostly dry conditions and sunny spells for much of the country. However, this stable period ended when the high pressure system pulled away towards Scandinavia, allowing slow-moving weather fronts to move in over the country on October 20th.

This transition marked the beginning of a very wet and windy period during the fourth week, characterized by cooler air masses that brought the first air frost of the season on Saturday, October 17th. The shift from high to low pressure fundamentally altered the weather trajectory, leading to the intense rainfall and wind speeds recorded later in the month.

Historical Context And Future Weather Outlook

Of the ten wettest Octobers recorded in Ireland, four have occurred since 2001, with the highest rainfall previously recorded in 2022, followed by 2002, 2023, and 2008. This clustering of extreme weather events in recent years underscores the changing nature of seasonal precipitation patterns in the region.

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The month concluded with calmer and drier conditions as high pressure to the south and east gradually took control of the weather systems. This final shift provided a respite from the earlier volatility, setting the stage for the subsequent months as the Atlantic influence waned temporarily.