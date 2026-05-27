Met Éireann's 90th Anniversary Garden Highlights Climate Resilience at Bord Bia Bloom

A special garden at the Bord Bia Bloom festival marks Met Éireann's 90th anniversary, featuring resilient native planting and historic weather instruments. Designers and forecasters explain how the garden's theme mirrors Ireland's shifting climate, as record May temperatures underscore the need for adaptation.

The Bord Bia Bloom festival, celebrating its 20th anniversary, features a special garden commemorating Met Éireann 's 90th year. Designed by Paul Dunne and Padraic Woods, the Met Éireann garden-titled Past, Present and Future-showcases resilient native planting and historical meteorological instruments.

The designers emphasized using Irish flora where possible, though some non-native species were necessary for show quality. The garden includes a pond, a refurbished boat, and shaded seating, all intended to create a calming environment. A Campbell-Stokes recorder, used to measure sunshine duration, and modern solar radiation devices are on display, linking the garden's theme to climate resilience. Forecasters from Met Éireann commented on the unusual May heatwave that coincided with the festival's opening.

Record-breaking temperatures, including a high of 30.5 degrees at Shannon Airport, were attributed to a heat dome from North Africa. Aoife Kealy, a Met Éireann forecaster, noted that while May is still meteorologically spring, such extremes are unusual and will shift later in the week with cooler, wetter conditions. Pádraig Flattery, a senior climatologist, stated that climate change is making Ireland warmer and wetter, and the garden's planting reflects adaptation to drier summers and wetter winters.

The pond design itself accommodates seasonal water level changes. The overarching theme of resilience runs through both the garden and the festival's focus on sustainable living. Organizers highlighted that the plant selections are suited to an uncertain future climate, able to tolerate temperature swings and variable rainfall. The Bord Bia Bloom event runs from Thursday until Bank Holiday Monday, offering visitors insights into gardening, food, and environmental adaptation





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Met Éireann Bord Bia Bloom Climate Resilience Garden Design Native Plants Weather Records Temperature Extremes Sustainable Living Ireland Climate Change

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