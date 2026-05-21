Met Éireann Warns of Sea Fog on Beaches, High Summer-Like Conditions for the Country

Met Éireann has issued a rain warning for two counties, predicting thundery rain. On the other hand, the possibility of high temperatures reaching 21 to 22 degrees on Saturday and even 23 degrees on Sunday has the country ready to enjoy a good summer-like season with the forecast for mostly dry and settled weather.

A large crowd enjoying drinks outside McCaffertys Pub along the Grand Canal in Portobello in the sunshine. Met Éireann issues rain warning for two counties with possibility of ‘thundery rain’ High temperatures of between 17 and 23 degrees and the potential for even higher temperatures into next week.

The island-wide outlook is for good summer-like conditions although Met Éireann has warned of some sea fog reducing temperatures at beaches on the south and east coast on Saturday and Sunday. Top temperatures ‘could reach 21 to 22 degrees on Saturday, rising to 23 degrees on Sunday





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Weather Island Met Éireann High Temperatures Summer-Like Conditions Sea Fog Rain Warning

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