Met Eireann Weather Forecast: Unusually Cool Conditions and Rain Expected

The weather forecast for the next week includes below average temperatures, unsettled weather, and higher probability of rain. The National Forecaster highlights that 'Becoming more unsettled. Continuing cool for mid-May.' To get more information, visit the Met Eireann website or use the RSVP as a preferred news source.

The weather forecast for the next week is less than ideal as temperatures remain below average and rainy conditions are expected. According to the national forecaster, below average temperatures will continue along with unsettled weather .

Here's the full forecast for the days ahead. Patchy rain and drizzle over Ulster and Connacht will move southeastwards and clear to the south by early afternoon. Sunny spells will follow. Some showers will develop in Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees will be coolest in the northwest and warmest in the southeast with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds. Tonight will start off mainly dry with clear spells. Scattered showers in Ulster will extend southwards overnight, a few of them possibly heavy, especially in Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong near Atlantic coasts.

On Wednesday, it will be a cool, breezy day with sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees will be with fresh, gusty northwesterly winds. Some scattered showers will ease early in the night, becoming mostly confined to the north and northwest with just isolated showers possible elsewhere. On Thursday, rain will develop in the west and northwest, spread southeastwards to all areas by noon.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue for the rest of the day, becoming light and patchy on Thursday night. A cool day with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees and light to moderate west or northwest winds. On Friday, it will be a bit milder with bright or sunny spells and well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees will be with light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

On Saturday, it will start off dry. Rain and drizzle will develop in the west and spread eastwards, clearing on Saturday night. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest winds. On Sunday, it will be cool with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with mostly light west to southwest winds. To add RSVP as a preferred source of news on Google, simply click here





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Weather Forecast Below Average Temperatures Unsettled Weather Rain Temperature Range Wind Directions

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