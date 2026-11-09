Met Éireann Weather Update: Cloudy Conditions And Rain Forecast For Ireland

Met Éireann forecasts cooler temperatures and persistent rain across southern Ireland this week, with yellow fog warnings active in Northern Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued a detailed forecast indicating that Ireland will experience predominantly cloudy skies accompanied by occasional spells of rain as temperatures drop this week. The weather system moving across the region is expected to bring cooler conditions, with Monday starting as a generally bright day despite the presence of patches of mist or fog in the morning hours. This initial clarity will be interrupted in the south and southwest, where the skies will remain cloudier and the odd spot of drizzle may fall throughout the day.

Monday Weather Details And Fog Warnings

While sunny spells are set to develop in other areas, highest temperatures on Monday will range from 8 to 13 degrees Celsius, signaling a noticeable cooling trend. A specific yellow fog warning was officially in place for Northern Ireland until 10am on Monday, alerting drivers and travelers to reduced visibility during the early morning commute. Overnight, the weather pattern shifts to include clouds and outbreaks of rain, which are forecast to turn heavier or more persistent over southern coastal regions at times. The lowest temperatures overnight are expected to settle between 4 to 8 degrees Celsius.

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Tuesday Rain Spreads Southward

Tuesday begins with a dull and damp start as rain extends across the southern half of the country, creating challenging travel conditions for commuters in those areas. However, Ulster will remain mostly dry during the day, offering a respite from the wet weather affecting the rest of the island. The heaviest or most persistent rain is projected to fall across southern coastal fringes, where moisture from the Atlantic will likely intensify. Highest temperatures on Tuesday will be constrained to a range of 7 to 10 degrees, although the southwest may see temperatures reach up to 13 degrees.

Overnight Conditions And Wednesday Outlook

On Tuesday night, the southern half of the country will continue to experience cloudy conditions with outbreaks of rain lingering into the night. Lowest temperatures will generally be between 4 to 9 degrees, but will reach 10 to 12 degrees along the warmer southern coasts due to the lingering moisture. According to the national forecaster, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain lingering over southern counties, maintaining the wet pattern established earlier in the week. In contrast, the north and northwest will be brighter with occasional sunny spells breaking through the cloud cover.

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Late Week Dry Spells And Temperature Drops

On Wednesday night, it will be cloudy but will remain mostly dry apart from the odd light outbreak of drizzle affecting southern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures will drop significantly to 1 to 4 degrees, indicating a sharp cooling trend as the week progresses. Thursday is forecast to be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells as highest temperatures reach 7 to 9 degrees, offering a brief reprieve from the persistent rain. It will be a cool and dry day on Friday with sunny spells, as confirmed by Met Éireann, providing the best conditions of the week for outdoor activities.

Regional Variations And Weekend Setup

The northern coastal fringes will see cloudier conditions that will increase over the southwest in the evening, suggesting that the weather system may reorganize towards the end of the week. Highest temperatures on Friday will range from 6 to 9 degrees, capping off a week defined by cooling temperatures and variable precipitation across the Irish landscape.