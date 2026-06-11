Met Éireann Weather Update: Hot Weather and Hazy Sunshine Expected for Most Areas of Ireland, Dull and Rainy Weather for Next Few Days, Then Cooler and Breezier Weather Expected for Weekend

The national forecaster Met Éireann has given an update on the weather, indicating that hot weather and hazy sunshine are expected for most areas of Ireland. However, the current weather conditions are expected to remain dull and rainy for the next few days. According to the forecast, warmer weather is set to break through this weekend, with widespread rain and some heavy bursts, especially for east and northeast counties. The rain is expected to ease from the west, making it a humid day with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees. On the other hand, a mild, humid night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees is forecast. The next day, Friday, is expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy with lingering patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mainly confined to northern and southern coasts. Some sunny spells will break through in places, with highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees expected, with mildest temperatures in east and southeast counties. Fresh westerly winds will become gusty along the northern coast later.

The national forecaster Met Éireann has provided an update on the weather, indicating that hot weather and hazy sunshine are expected for most areas of Ireland .

However, the current weather conditions are expected to remain dull and rainy for the next few days. According to the forecast, warmer weather is set to break through this weekend, with widespread rain and some heavy bursts, especially for east and northeast counties. The rain is expected to ease from the west, making it a humid day with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

On the other hand, a mild, humid night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees is forecast. The next day, Friday, is expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy with lingering patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mainly confined to northern and southern coasts. Some sunny spells will break through in places, with highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees expected, with mildest temperatures in east and southeast counties. Fresh westerly winds will become gusty along the northern coast later





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Ireland Met Éireann Weather Update Hot Weather Hazy Sunshine Dull And Rainy Weather Cooler And Breezier Weather Rain Sunny Spells Highest Temperatures Lowest Temperatures Westerly Winds

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