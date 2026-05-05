Met Gala 2024: Hits, Misses, and Notable Absences

A comprehensive review of the 2024 Met Gala, covering standout looks, controversial choices, and the reasons behind some celebrities' absences, all centered around the 'Fashion is Art' theme.

The 2024 Met Gala , themed ' Fashion is Art ,' delivered a mixed bag of interpretations, sparking both praise and debate across social media. Celebrities approached the theme with varying degrees of success, resulting in a night filled with memorable looks, controversial choices, and notable absences.

Rachel Zegler’s ensemble, inspired by The Execution of Lady Jane Gray, resonated deeply with fans who drew parallels between the artwork and Zegler’s own experiences with public criticism and cancel culture. The look was widely considered a thoughtful and poignant interpretation of the theme, highlighting the power of art to reflect personal narratives. In stark contrast, Bad Bunny’s arrival as an elderly man, complete with grey hair, a beard, and a walking stick, generated a different kind of buzz.

While some questioned its direct connection to 'Fashion is Art,' many argued that aging itself is a form of art, and Bad Bunny’s transformation positioned him as the artist rather than simply embodying a piece of art. This perspective ignited a discussion about the broader definition of art and its relevance to fashion. Hunter Schafer also impressed with a dress directly inspired by Gustav Klimt’s portrait of Mada Primavesi, demonstrating a clear and elegant adherence to the theme.

Sabrina Carpenter captivated the audience with a surprise performance of Landslide alongside Stevie Nicks, and her red carpet look, designed by Jonathan Anderson, paid homage to Audrey Hepburn’s iconic role in the 1954 film Sabrina. Kim Kardashian’s choice, a tangerine fiberglass breastplate created in collaboration with Allen Jones, proved to be one of the most talked-about looks of the night.

The design repurposed a cast from 1967 or 1968, according to British Vogue, and while visually striking, it also drew criticism for its potentially problematic undertones. Heidi Klum, known for her extravagant Met Gala costumes, pushed the boundaries of fashion with a full prosthetic transformation into a marble statue. While her commitment to the theme was undeniable, some questioned whether her look crossed the line into being more Halloween than high fashion.

The debate underscored the delicate balance between artistic expression and maintaining the elegance associated with the Met Gala. Beyond the outfits themselves, the absence of several high-profile celebrities also fueled speculation. Ariana Grande, gearing up for the release of her new album Petal in July, opted to remain out of the spotlight, likely focusing on preparations for her upcoming album launch.

Zendaya, with a packed schedule including the releases of Dune: Part Three, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the Odyssey, understandably chose to prioritize her film commitments. Billie Eilish, who has previously used the Met Gala as a platform for activism, such as her 2021 dress with a fur-free condition, skipped the event to concentrate on her ongoing press tour for her concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.

The decision of these stars to forgo the Met Gala highlights the competing demands on their time and the strategic considerations that go into public appearances. It’s also worth noting that this year marked the first time Jeff Bezos has been named an honorary chair of the Met, a development that may have influenced some celebrities’ decisions regarding attendance.

The Met Gala is not merely a fashion event; it’s a cultural moment that reflects the current zeitgeist and the evolving relationship between art, fashion, and celebrity. This year’s gala was no exception, generating a wealth of discussion and debate about the meaning of art, the nature of fashion, and the role of celebrities in shaping cultural conversations.

The event showcased a diverse range of interpretations of the 'Fashion is Art' theme, from literal representations of famous artworks to more conceptual explorations of artistic principles. Ultimately, the Met Gala served as a reminder that fashion, like art, is subjective and open to interpretation, and that the most compelling looks are often those that provoke thought and spark dialogue.

The event’s success lies not only in the spectacle of the red carpet but also in its ability to generate a broader conversation about the intersection of creativity, culture, and commerce. The varying approaches taken by the attendees ensured a night of both visual delight and intellectual stimulation, solidifying the Met Gala’s position as a premier event in the fashion and entertainment calendar





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Met Gala Fashion Art Celebrities Rachel Zegler Bad Bunny Kim Kardashian Heidi Klum Zendaya Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Fashion Is Art Red Carpet

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