Meta cuts 20% of Irish workforce as tech industry warns of 80% job losses due to AI

The tech giant Meta cut up to 350 jobs, or 20% of its Irish workforce, in its latest round of job losses. The company has cut its workforce in Ireland by 40% since its post-Covid peak of 3,000 staff to 1,800 people across multiple sites. The move is part of a broader trend of tech companies cutting jobs as they adapt to the changes the roll-out of AI is expected to bring.

Meta cut about 20 per cent of its Irish workforce as part of its latest round of job losses amid concern about the rise of artificial intelligence and its impact on jobs.

Industry figures have warned that as many as 80 per cent of tech jobs globally could be lost over the coming decade. The company has invested heavily in AI with a commitment of over $100 billion this year, but this has caused concern among investors.

Meanwhile, there is a huge demand for the skills that departing Meta employees possess, and government sources point out that employment is expected to increase this year and the economy is also set for strong growth despite external pressures. The latest round of lay-offs is expected to impact the engineering and product teams, but further reductions in headcount could come later in the year.

Despite this, several prominent government figures believe that creating new jobs in life sciences and other sectors will help mitigate the impact of job losses caused by AI





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