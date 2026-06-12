Meta Platforms Experience Global Outage Across Facebook, Messenger, and Related Services

A widespread outage affected multiple Meta-owned apps, including Facebook and Messenger, starting around 2:30pm. Users worldwide reported issues such as being logged out, feed loading failures, and message sending problems. While Instagram and WhatsApp remained functional, the disruption sparked a wave of complaints on rival platforms like X and Reddit. Meta has not yet commented on the cause.

Users began reporting widespread issues with Facebook services around 2:30pm, leading to frustration across the platform. While Instagram and WhatsApp remained operational, Facebook and its associated apps experienced significant disruptions.

According to outage tracking data, the problem was not isolated to a single region but affected users globally, including in Ireland, the United States, Canada, the Philippines, Spain, and Hungary. Some users noted that their apps began functioning again after a period, while others continued to face difficulties. Meta, the parent company owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has not yet provided an explanation for the outage.

The scope of the incident is notable given Meta's vast ecosystem, which includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, meaning that a single underlying infrastructure problem can simultaneously impact multiple services. With their primary platforms down, many users turned to rival platforms such as Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to share updates and commiserate about the outage.

The sudden spike in reports was dramatic: by 2:23pm, over 69,000 users had flagged issues with Facebook alone, indicating a rapid and extensive disruption. Specific problems included forced logouts from the mobile app, an inability to load feeds on browsers, and message delivery failures in Messenger. The incident highlights the interconnected nature of Meta's services and the immediate reliance of both individual users and businesses on these platforms for daily communication and operations.

As of now, the cause remains unknown, and users are advised to stay tuned for official updates from Meta





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