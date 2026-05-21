Meta to cut 10% of staff in major restructuring

The tech giant is eliminating 8,000 jobs and offering severance packages to departing staff, in a bid to simplify its organization and reduce costs.

Meta is cutting 10% of its staff globally, with 8,000 positions being eliminated in the coming weeks. The tech giant is offering severance packages that include 16 weeks of pay, health insurance coverage for 18 months, and immigration assistance to departing staff.

The company is also offering an additional two weeks of pay per year of completed service and access to three months of assistance to help employees find new jobs. Meta's restructuring is part of its ongoing efforts to simplify its organization and reduce costs





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