Mette Frederiksen Forms Fourth-Term Danish Coalition After Fractured Election

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has secured a third term by assembling a four‑party minority coalition after two months of negotiations. The government, which includes the Social Liberals, Green Left, and Moderates, holds 84 seats. Core issues: Ukraine, immigration, climate, US‑Greenland tensions.

Mette Frederiksen has secured a third term as Danish prime minister, leading a four-party coalition of left and centre parties after two months of tense negotiations following the inconclusive general election in March 2026.

Despite her party, the Social Democrats, suffering its worst result since 1903, Frederiksen managed to form a minority government with the Social Liberal Party, the Green Left, and the centrist Moderates. The coalition controls 84 seats in the 179-seat parliament, short of the 90 needed for a majority, relying on ad hoc support.

Key to the deal was foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen of the Moderates, a former prime minister and Frederiksen's rival, whose participation lent stability and broadened the government's base. Frederiksen's third term begins amid lingering issues from her second, including scandals and perceptions of an autocratic style that alienated some voters, notably over the abolition of a public holiday.

However, she retains strong support within the EU for her pro‑Ukraine stance, firm immigration policy, and hawkish defence posture, including willingness to confront US demands over Greenland. Domestically, her platform combines high taxes, a robust social safety net, and climate action. Observers note that her return is less a victory of her own merits and more a product of a fragmented opposition, allowing her to remain one of the few European leaders to secure a third term.

The new government now faces challenges including managing relations with the United States regarding Greenland, sustaining defence commitments to Ukraine, and governing effectively without a parliamentary majority





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Denmark Mette Frederiksen Coalition Government Social Democrats Lars Løkke Rasmussen Moderates Social Liberal Party Green Left Parliament Minority Government Election 2026 Pro‑Ukraine Defence Policy Greenland EU Politics

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