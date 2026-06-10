MG4 Urban Review: A Spacious, Refined Electric Hatchback That Defies Its Segment

An in-depth review of the MG4 Urban, an electric hatchback that offers exceptional boot space, comfortable ride quality, and strong efficiency, despite some infotainment quirks and interior cheapness. The model blurs segment boundaries with its size and practicality.

The automotive industry has undergone a significant transformation in how manufacturers structure their vehicle lineups. In the past, carmakers offered a clear hierarchy: a compact city car, a small hatchback, a family hatchback, a medium saloon, a chunky SUV, and a range-topping sports car.

Badges like L, LX, GLX, and Ghia once indicated engine size and interior trim, but today they often confuse rather than clarify. The boundaries between segments have blurred, making it harder for consumers to understand where a model fits. MG, a brand known for its practical and affordable electric vehicles, has added to this confusion with its latest model. Since 2023, MG has sold the MG4 EV, an impressive electric hatchback.

The new model is called the MG4 Urban, which might suggest a smaller, more city-focused version of the MG4. However, the MG4 Urban is actually 110mm longer than the standard MG4 and boasts a substantial 577-litre boot. That capacity surpasses the boot space of much larger and more expensive SUVs like the BMW iX3 and Audi Q5, making it appealing not just to urban drivers but also to those needing extra cargo space.

From the outside, the MG4 Urban features a relatively quiet, rounded design that lacks the aggressive beak-like nose of the regular MG4. Its rear brake lights have a subtle resemblance to the Union Flag design of the old Mini hatch, which might not be to everyone's taste. Inside, the cabin shares much with other MG models, including a pair of large digital screens and a central touchscreen that is often fiddly and slow to respond.

MG has addressed this by adding a useful bank of physical buttons below the screen for climate control, fan speed, and stereo volume. The interior quality is acceptable for the price, though some hard plastics are present, particularly on the column stalks. The rear seats offer ample headroom and legroom, and the massive boot includes 98 litres of underfloor storage-perfect for stowing charging cables. There is no front trunk, but with such generous cargo capacity, it is hardly missed.

The front seats are comfortable, and there is plenty of storage space, including a suedette wireless phone charging pad. Overall, the cabin feels more premium than its €22,000 price tag suggests. Power comes from two lithium-iron phosphate battery options. The smaller 42.8kWh battery provides up to 325km of range and is paired with a 149hp electric motor driving the front wheels.

The larger 53.9kWh battery increases output to 160hp and extends the range to 416km. Notably, the MG4 Urban is front-wheel drive, whereas the original MG4 remains rear-wheel drive. Peak charging speed is limited to 87kW, which is modest, but most owners are expected to charge at home where speed is less critical. Performance is not sporty-0-100km/h takes just under 10 seconds-but the 250Nm of torque delivers brisk acceleration from low to medium speeds.

The ride comfort is impressive for a small, inexpensive electric vehicle. Although the battery weight requires relatively firm suspension, the dampers effectively absorb bumps and potholes, resulting in a firm but never harsh ride. The steering is a bit too light and lacking in precision for enthusiastic driving, but at this price point, expectations should be realistic. The MG4 Urban handles nimbly at low speeds and remains stable at higher velocities.

Real-world range is strong; the shorter-range model should easily achieve 280km in daily use, and test drives showed energy consumption never exceeding 13kWh/100km, which is excellent efficiency. The MG4 Urban presents a compelling package for budget-conscious electric vehicle buyers. Its spacious interior and huge boot challenge typical segment assumptions, while its refined ride and decent efficiency add to its appeal. The infotainment system and some cheap interior materials are drawbacks, but the overall value proposition remains strong.

By naming it the "Urban" yet equipping it with family-friendly space, MG may have blurred the lines even further, but the result is a versatile electric hatchback that punches well above its weight





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MG4 Urban Electric Vehicle EV Review MG Motors Compact Hatchback Boot Space Range Charging Affordable EV

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