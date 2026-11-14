Mia Latter Claims Russell Brand Groomed Her at 16 as She Waives Anonymity

Mia Latter reveals her identity alleging Russell Brand groomed and raped her at 16. She campaigns for a staggered age of consent as police continue their investigation.

Mia Latter has publicly identified herself to allege that comedian Russell Brand raped her when she was 16 years old. The 37-year-old woman, previously known only as Alice, waived her right to lifelong anonymity to highlight what she describes as systemic grooming by a famous adult. Her decision comes as the Metropolitan Police confirm that an investigation into the alleged rape remains active despite her choice to step back from the criminal proceedings.

The Core Allegations and Meeting Details

Latter told the Sunday Times that the incident began in Leicester Square, London, when Brand, then 30, approached her while she was returning home from a shopping trip. He obtained her phone number and later messaged her to request a dinner date. Latter stated that Brand continued to ask her to meet even after she explicitly informed him of her age. At the time of their initial encounter, Brand was employed by MTV, a fact that Latter noted contributed to the power imbalance in their dynamic.

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According to Latter, the relationship lasted for approximately three months. She alleges that Brand instructed her to conceal the relationship from her school friends, although members of his entourage were aware of her presence. Latter claims that Brand referred to her as the child in front of these associates. Towards the end of their time together, she asserts that Brand orally raped her. These details form the basis of her public campaign for legal reform regarding teenage protection.

Police Investigation and CPS Decision Context

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that officers launched an investigation in January 2026 following the receipt of a rape allegation. Detectives sought legal advice from the Crown Prosecution Service to determine the appropriate course of action. They were advised that additional information was required before a charging decision could be finalized. The force emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and acknowledged the distress caused by the delays to the victim-survivor.

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The Crown Prosecution Service previously made a decision not to include Latter's case in the trial of Russell Brand at Southwark Crown Court. Latter revealed she was told she would not be part of the October trial because prosecutors did not want the proceedings to become the Alice show. She expressed devastation at this exclusion, noting that it seemed to prioritize the narrative of the main trial over her individual account of the events.

Competing Views on Age of Consent Laws

Latter is now campaigning for the introduction of a staggered age of consent in the United Kingdom. She proposes making sexual relationships between adults and teenagers aged 16 or 17 illegal, arguing that the current law fails to protect minors from exploitation. Her campaign aims to close legal loopholes that allow older, powerful individuals to engage in relationships with younger teens without facing criminal repercussions.

Russell Brand has addressed these allegations in various media appearances, including interviews with Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan. During the Megyn Kelly interview, Brand acknowledged sleeping with a 16-year-old while he was 30. He described himself as an immature 30-year-old and admitted that such relationships involve exploitation due to the inherent power imbalance. Brand maintained that his actions were consensual under the existing laws, which set the general age of consent at 16.

Personal Impact and Future Campaign Goals

Latter explained that she chose not to continue with the criminal process to preserve her mental health and focus on her legislative campaign. She described the toll the ongoing situation has taken on her marriage and her ability to fulfill her roles as a mother and daughter. Despite the legal pause, she remains committed to highlighting the dangers of adult-teen relationships, stating that the media often fixates on the age of consent rather than the gravity of the grooming itself.

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Brand was recently convicted of attacks against four of the six women who testified against him. He is currently serving a 10 and a half-year prison sentence for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. While Latter is happy that justice has been served for other victims, she feels the current process can be criminalizing for those who speak out. The CPS has been approached for further comment on the status of Latter's specific case as the investigation continues.