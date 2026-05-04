Manchester United officials are preparing to offer Michael Carrick the permanent head coach position following his impressive interim tenure. With strong support from the squad and a successful record, Carrick is expected to accept the role, marking a new era for the club.

Senior officials at Manchester United have been highly impressed with Michael Carrick ’s impact since he took over as interim head coach, replacing Ruben Amorim in January.

With a record of 10 victories and two draws from 14 league matches, Carrick has demonstrated his ability to lead the team effectively. Sources close to the situation suggest that the club is now prepared to offer him the permanent head coach position, with the expectation that he will accept. Jason Wilcox, the football director, and Omar Berrada, the chief executive, have been particularly impressed by Carrick’s leadership and his strong backing from the squad.

Key players, including captain Bruno Fernandes and former captain Harry Maguire, have privately expressed their support for Carrick taking on the role permanently. The forward Matheus Cunha, who scored the opener against Liverpool, has also praised Carrick, stating that he has the full confidence of the group and possesses a unique ability to inspire and teach the players.

Cunha described Carrick’s coaching style as reminiscent of the club’s golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson, highlighting his natural leadership and tactical acumen. Carrick himself has expressed his enjoyment of the role, stating that it feels natural to him despite the challenges. He acknowledged the difficulty of the position but emphasized his comfort and familiarity with the demands of managing Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the club continues to navigate a critical period as they aim to secure a spot in Europe’s top club competition. The decision to offer Carrick the permanent role reflects the club’s confidence in his ability to guide the team through this challenging phase and beyond. The broader context includes ongoing developments in the Dutch league, where a court ruling could cause significant disruption, and the volatile global oil market, which remains affected by tensions in the Middle East.

Additionally, the sports world mourns the loss of former Bosco presenter Gráinne Uí Mhaitiú, who passed away at the age of 72. As Manchester United prepares for this pivotal decision, the focus remains on Carrick’s potential to lead the team to greater success and stability





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