Michael Chandler Still Believes He Will Fight Conor McGregor at White House UFC Event

Michael Chandler remains optimistic about fighting Conor McGregor at the UFC's White House event next year, as confirmed by UFC head Dana White. The two fighters have been on a collision course since coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter, and White says McGregor is back in training.

Michael Chandler remains steadfast in his belief that he will be the one to face Conor McGregor when the Irish superstar makes his highly anticipated return to the UFC . Rumors and expectations have swirled for a long time, and the potential fight has captured the imagination of fight fans worldwide. UFC president Dana White has added fuel to the fire this week, hinting at McGregor's return at the UFC 's highly anticipated event at the White House next year.

This has further heightened the excitement surrounding a potential matchup between Chandler and McGregor, a clash that has been building for quite some time. Their paths first crossed in 2023 when they served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter reality series. The tension and animosity that developed during that time fueled the anticipation for a future bout. A fight between the two was initially scheduled for 2024, but the plans were abruptly halted when McGregor suffered a toe injury, forcing him to withdraw from the contest. However, despite the setback, Chandler remains optimistic and confident that the fight will eventually materialize. \Chandler's unwavering belief in the fight coming to fruition has been underscored in recent statements. He shared his thoughts in an interview with MMAFighting.com, stating I think we’re closer now than we ever have been. I’ve always said if you’re a betting man, don’t put money on him necessarily coming back but now this changes things a lot. In my heart of hearts, I think I’m fighting Conor McGregor at the White House and that sure does make a ton of sense for a multitude of reasons. Chandler’s comments come in parallel with Dana White's confirmation of McGregor's involvement in the event at the White House next year. White’s comments also supported Chandler’s claims during his appearance on Impaulsive with Logan Paul, saying that Conor says he's coming back. He's in the pool, he's doing his thing, there's all kinds of footage of him training. When asked if White had spoken with McGregor, White revealed they've been talking non-stop. White continued by saying, and he's said, 'I'm dead serious. I want this. I'm training. I'm back in the pool,' and all this. This constant communication reinforces the possibility and, perhaps, the probability of McGregor's return. With both fighters and UFC management seemingly on the same page, the potential fight between Chandler and McGregor appears increasingly likely to take place. \Furthermore, details regarding McGregor’s return are starting to surface. The rumored target is the UFC's White House event next year. This adds another layer of excitement to the prospect of the fight. Dana White’s comments suggest a willingness to prioritize the event and ensure its success. White’s comments also included a strong endorsement of McGregor’s dedication and resilience, emphasizing his commitment to the sport. I need people that I can seriously rely on for this one, White said before praising McGregor, People talk s*** about . I'm telling you, I've been in the trenches with Conor. Conor is a guy who has fought injured. This statement from White signifies a level of respect and a positive outlook regarding the future involvement of McGregor in the sport. The combination of Chandler's conviction, Dana White’s positive outlook, and McGregor's reported interest in the White House event all coalesce to make the potential fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor a highly anticipated reality. This potential clash is not just a fight; it is a clash of personalities, skill, and anticipation. Fight fans and analysts around the world are eagerly waiting to see if this highly anticipated matchup will finally come to fruition





