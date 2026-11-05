Michael Doran Sentenced for Attempted Car Theft at Tallaght Petrol Station

Michael Doran received a two-year sentence for a dangerous attempt to steal a vehicle while a woman was inside at a Circle K in Tallaght on February 2nd. The court highlighted his drug addiction and the terrifying nature of the incident.

Michael Doran, a 40-year-old man with no fixed abode, was handed a two-year prison sentence for a disturbing attempt to steal a car in which a woman was seated at a Circle K petrol station in Belgard, Tallaght. The incident occurred just after 9am on February 2nd, when Doran approached the vehicle while the woman was waiting for her husband to pay for fuel.

The Incident at Belgard Petrol Station

Doran was walking his dog across the forecourt of the petrol station when he unexpectedly entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away. The woman immediately pulled up the handbrake and grabbed the car keys, preventing him from escaping. As Doran tried to move the vehicle, it jolted back and forth, causing the car door to strike part of the petrol pump structure and sustain damage.

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When the woman's husband returned to the scene, he physically restrained Doran and held him there until gardaí arrived. The woman's quick actions and her husband's intervention prevented the theft from being completed, though the driver remained trapped in the vehicle during the confrontation. The judge described the event as a ham-fisted and deeply frightening attempt at vehicle theft.

Court Proceedings and Defendant's Background

Doran pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking possession of a vehicle at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. He told the court that he was so intoxicated on the day of the offense that he could not be interviewed until the evening of February 2nd. He admitted that he did not remember most of the incident but was identified on CCTV footage. He expressed shame and apologized to the woman, stating he did not know what came over him.

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Rebecca Smith, representing the defense, informed the court that Doran suffers from a long-standing drug addiction. She noted that he has been clean of drugs since being taken into custody for this offense. Doran has a significant criminal history, including 51 previous convictions for robbery, car theft, assaults, and escaping from lawful custody. He was already under a suspended sentence at the time, having received a five-year prison term with one year suspended in 2022 for robbery.

Judicial Reasoning and Sentencing Terms

Judge Orla Crowe acknowledged the severity of the offense, noting that it was opportunistic and must have been terrifying for the victim. She accepted that Doran was genuinely remorseful and ashamed of his actions, and she recognized that drug addiction was at the root of his criminal behavior. The judge also noted positive signs, such as evidence that Doran was doing well while in custody and that he had entered an early guilty plea.

Despite his remorse, the judge emphasized the danger posed by his actions. She imposed a two-year prison term but suspended the final six months. This suspended period is conditional upon Doran engaging with the Probation Service for 18 months following his release. The sentence aims to balance accountability for the frightening incident with support for addressing the underlying addiction issues that have driven his repeated offenses.