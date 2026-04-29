Michael Flatley in Legal Dispute with Former Solicitor Over €200,000 in Court-Lodged Funds

Michael Flatley, the star of Lord of the Dance, is embroiled in a new legal battle with his former solicitor, Maxwell Mooney, over €200,000 from a €1.4 million pot held in court following a dispute over his Cork mansion, Castleyhyde. The case involves allegations of unpaid legal fees and disputed penalty interest, adding to an ongoing legal feud between the two parties.

Michael Flatley , the renowned dancer and choreographer behind Lord of the Dance, is once again entangled in a legal dispute , this time with his former solicitor, Maxwell Mooney, over funds lodged in court following a contentious battle over his Cork mansion, Castleyhyde .

The crux of the matter revolves around €200,000 that Mooney claims he is entitled to from a larger sum of over €1.4 million held in the High Court. Mooney alleges that Flatley is attempting to seize these funds, which were part of a broader legal dispute involving costs, receivers' fees, and disputed penalty interest.

This latest conflict adds to an ongoing legal battle between Flatley and Mooney’s firm, Maxwell Mooney and Company, where Flatley is seeking to compel the solicitors to hand over files related to proceedings concerning Castleyhyde. That case, which involves allegations of unpaid legal fees and withheld documents, has been referred to mediation. The current dispute stems from €1.4 million lodged in court by Flatley until a contested costs bill related to the Castleyhyde proceedings was resolved.

This included legal fees, receivers' costs, and a disputed penalty interest claim, which was eventually settled at €108,000 instead of the initially sought €308,000. In an affidavit, Mooney expressed his lack of confidence in Flatley’s willingness or ability to pay his firm’s legal fees, stating that he had negotiated the reduction of the penalty interest claim and secured €200,000 from the disputed amount.

Mooney’s legal team, represented by Ronnie Hudson BL, argued that the solicitor’s firm had suffered financial hardship due to Flatley’s alleged non-payment of fees, claiming that the firm had worked for years on Flatley’s legal matters and was owed substantial sums for three years of work. During a High Court hearing on Tuesday, Justice Mark Sanfey granted permission for Mooney’s side to apply for the release of the €200,000, expressing frustration over the prolonged nature of the legal proceedings.

The judge remarked that the case had consumed significant court time and did not consider the application frivolous or vexatious. He approved the release of the remaining funds, except for the contested €200,000, which were related to fees owed to Novellus Finance Ltd. The original legal battle began in 2023 when Novellus Finance Ltd, a Dublin-based company, claimed that Blackbird Film Productions Ltd, owned by Flatley, had defaulted on a loan of €67,000 per month over two years.

Flatley denied the default, but Novellus appointed a receiver over Castleyhyde, which Flatley had used as collateral for the loan. An interim injunction was granted to Flatley to prevent the receiver from taking further action, and the dispute was eventually resolved with a payment of €6.9 million and the lodging of €1.45 million in court, including €308,000 in penalty interest. Blackbird redeemed the loan in March 2025, and both Blackbird and Flatley withdrew their claims against Novellus.

The Mooney application is set to return to court later this week, adding another chapter to the ongoing legal saga





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