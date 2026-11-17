Judge Eileen Roberts struck out parts of sworn affidavits by Michael Flatley's former solicitor and financial adviser in a €200,000 High Court dispute.

Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley has succeeded in having statements in written evidence sworn by his former financial adviser, Des Walshe, and his former solicitor, Maxwell Mooney, struck out at the High Court. Judge Eileen Roberts made the ruling in a pretrial motion in a case centred on €200,000 lodged in court after a dispute over Flatley's Cork mansion, Castlehyde.

Flatley's legal team had applied last month for certain paragraphs in an affidavit sworn by Maxwell Mooney relating to Flatley to be excluded. They also sought the exclusion of an affidavit sworn by Des Walshe, and the judge's decision now removes parts of both documents from the record.

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Michael Flatley Affidavit Paragraphs Struck Out

Judge Eileen Roberts recorded that Michael Flatley contends Maxwell Mooney and Des Walshe wrongfully deployed legally privileged material in their affidavits. He argues this was done in a manner prejudicial to his position, including in the Castlehyde proceedings.

Flatley also says that the affidavits of Mooney and Walshe contain scandalous and irrelevant personal material. According to the judge, that material serves no apparent purpose other than to embarrass him.

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Maxwell Mooney has submitted that Flatley and another person introduced irrelevant, scandalous and inaccurate material into their own affidavits. Mooney says this material was intended to embarrass him, including in his professional capacity. He also argued that Flatley had waived legal privilege, a claim Flatley denies.

Judge Finds Walshe Affidavit Gratuitous and Vexatious

The judge found that much of the Des Walshe affidavit was irrelevant and must be removed from the record. She said it was reasonable for Maxwell Mooney to confirm the basis on which he took instructions from Walshe on behalf of Flatley.

However, Judge Eileen Roberts ruled that it was not appropriate for Mooney to exhibit the Walshe affidavit inside his own affidavit. She said the Walshe affidavit should be removed for that reason.

Judge Roberts said the Walshe affidavit was at times highly personalised and that it was most certainly gratuitous. In her view, there was no need to mention many of the more personal details in order to deal with the claims made by Mooney.

She also said she believed many of the averments were vexatious. In her assessment, they were designed to cause distress to named individuals in an unnecessary manner, with no purpose relevant to the claim. She further noted that the Walshe affidavit refers to and discloses privileged advices relevant to the Castlehyde proceedings, over which Flatley continues to assert privilege.

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The judge also observed that Mooney's motion seeking to charge the sum of €200,000 has generated a significant and disproportionate amount of documentation from both sides. She said this was out of proportion to the size and complexity of the charging claim advanced.

Fair Process Principle and Affidavit Redaction Steps

Judge Eileen Roberts stated that Michael Flatley, like any individual involved in legal proceedings, is entitled to fair process. She said he does not lose that entitlement simply because he is a household name, even though there will be media and wider interest in his personal and business affairs.

The judge directed that certain paragraphs be struck out from the Walshe affidavit. She said the amendments decided by the court can be applied by way of redaction to the existing sworn affidavits, rather than requiring new documents to be prepared.

The redacted versions of the affidavits should be used for the substantive charging application before the court. That application, which concerns the charge over the €200,000 lodged in court, will be heard by another judge next month, Judge Roberts said.