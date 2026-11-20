Former Irish solicitor Michael Lynn confronts new criminal charges in Portugal for laundering over 27 million euros from his Celtic Tiger mortgage frauds. The case details asset seizures and property listings tied to his illegal financial activities.

Michael Lynn, a former solicitor from Ireland, is set to stand trial in Portugal on serious charges of money laundering connected to massive financial crimes committed during the Celtic Tiger economic boom. Portuguese authorities have alleged that Lynn utilized a complex network of front companies and bank accounts to conceal ownership of illicit assets derived from his mortgage fraud s in Ireland.

Laundering Scheme and Asset Seizures

Prosecutors in Portugal claim that Michael Lynn secured at least €27,856,385 from Irish financial institutions through fraudulent means. A significant portion of this sum, amounting to €9.5 million, was integrated into the legitimate Portuguese economy via transfers to bank accounts linked to shell companies established by Lynn.

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Portuguese law enforcement has identified sufficient evidence to seize eight properties across Portugal, which include both residential dwellings and plots of land. Additionally, authorities have pinpointed thirteen bank accounts containing a combined total of €312,000 that are believed to hold proceeds from these criminal activities. The seizure targets assets directly linked to the illegal acquisition of funds in Ireland.

Extensive Property Holdings in Ireland

The scope of Michael Lynn's alleged illegal ownership in Ireland is extensive, with Portuguese authorities listing 105 specific properties tied to his operations. This inventory includes 64 properties in Dublin, 28 in Leitrim, and three each in Cork and Clare, alongside holdings in Meath, Sligo, Mayo, and Galway.

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The prosecution argues that most of the funds used to acquire these real estate assets originated from company accounts Lynn controlled in Ireland. These accounts contained the proceeds from his systematic mortgage frauds, which involved obtaining multiple loans on the same properties without disclosing existing debts to other financial institutions.

Legal Proceedings and Co-Defendants

Michael Lynn has been formally designated as a defendant by the public prosecutor's office in Portugal. The legal submission to the Central Criminal Court of Faro also names five other individuals as co-defendants, including two close associates from Ireland and three men from Portugal, all of whom are in their fifties.

These individuals are accused of committing one count of money laundering under Portugal's criminal code, an offense that carries a potential prison sentence of up to 12 years upon conviction. The case files include a schedule of 28 witnesses who are alleged to have knowledge of Lynn's dealings through 17 associated companies, though none are accused of participating in the laundering themselves.

Background and Future Legal Battles

Michael Lynn was previously extradited from Brazil to Ireland and was jailed for five and a half years in 2024 after being convicted on ten counts of theft involving more than €18 million. He had been released early from his Irish prison sentence just three months before these new Portuguese charges emerged, creating a potential for further lengthy legal battles.

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Garda sources confirm they are aware of the money-laundering investigation in Portugal, which has been active for several years. While Lynn is currently appealing his conviction in Ireland through a representative, he now faces the prospect of prosecution in the Portuguese criminal courts and an additional prison term if found guilty of the new charges.