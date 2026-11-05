Donegal captain Michael Murphy retires from intercounty football

Michael Murphy, Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winning captain, has retired from intercounty football for the second time, informing manager Jim McGuinness of his decision after the club championship concluded.

Donegal football great Michael Murphy has retired from the intercounty game. The 37-year-old informed Donegal manager Jim McGuinness of his intentions in recent weeks, once the club championship had concluded.

Donegal GAA confirmed the news in a statement released on Thursday evening. It is the second time Murphy has stepped away from the intercounty setup, having first retired in November 2022 before making a shock return to the Donegal squad in November 2024. After playing two further seasons, the 2012 All-Ireland winning captain has bowed out for what is almost certainly the last time.

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The Donegal County Board said: The Donegal County Board has today announced that former All-Ireland winning captain, Michael Murphy has retired from intercounty football. The player informed management of his intentions in recent weeks once the club championship had concluded. Murphy has been Donegal's talisman for a generation and captained the county for most of his career having made his senior debut back in 2007.

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Michael Murphy's Major Honours

Widely recognised as Donegal's greatest ever footballer, he won an All-Ireland senior medal as captain in 2012 when Donegal defeated Mayo in the final. Murphy won six Ulster senior titles, with his sixth coming in 2025, adding to earlier successes in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019. He is a four-time All-Star, earning the individual honour in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2025.

His pursuit of a second Sam Maguire triumph was foiled by Kerry in the 2025 decider, just as the Kingdom had denied Donegal in 2014. Two seasons ago, he came out of retirement, winning a sixth Ulster medal, his fourth All-Star and a national league title in the process. The Glenswilly man is widely regarded as an exceptional player despite some disciplinary issues.

Murphy's decision, while not unexpected, will leave a hole in the Donegal dressingroom, particularly in the wake of Finbarr Roarty's departure to the Australian Football League. Donegal chairperson Mary Coughlan paid tribute to Murphy. She said: Alas, we always knew this day would come, but we are privileged to have watched the stellar career of Michael Murphy up close.

Tributes From Donegal GAA

What he has given Donegal GAA, on and off the field, is simply extraordinary while always an ambassador par excellence and role model for so many young people in our county and beyond. She added: He is one of the giants of the modern game and when players talk about leaving the jersey in a better place on retiring, Michael has certainly done that. He has carried himself with tremendous dignity and integrity at all times.

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Coughlan continued: His innate modesty is a foil for a fierce competitor who never gave less than 100 per cent while inspiring others around him to do likewise. He is one of the giants of the modern game and when players talk about leaving the jersey in a better place on retiring, Michael has certainly done that. Murphy leaves behind a legacy as Donegal's talisman for a generation, having captained the county for most of his career.

His 2012 All-Ireland final victory over Mayo stands as his greatest intercounty achievement, while his individual brilliance earned him four All-Star awards across a career spanning nearly two decades.