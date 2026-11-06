Michael Murphy Returns to Donegal: Comeback Under Jim McGuinness

Michael Murphy came back to Donegal football after two years out, helping the side win the 2025 Ulster title under Jim McGuinness. Here is what his return involved.

Michael Murphy's return to Donegal football raises a simple question: was it worth it? Declan Bogue, writing in his column, notes that Murphy came back after two years out of intercounty football and a spell on the Football Review Committee, with Jim McGuinness back in charge of the county. Murphy returned for 2025 with one clear goal, which was to help Donegal close the gap that had cost them against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The balance sheet is strong on paper. Murphy won an Ulster title in 2025 after Donegal beat their rivals on a penalty shoot-out, and he added a National Football League title in 2026. Donegal had faltered against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final, so the Ulster success gave the squad confidence that it was close to something bigger.

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Murphy's Early Return and the Armagh Clash

Murphy's first game back in the Donegal jersey came in mid-February 2025, when Armagh visited Ballybofey. Donegal sent Murphy onto the pitch quickly and made sure he was involved straight away, which showed how much the county valued his presence.

The match was marked by a heated flashpoint involving Donegal captain Aidan Forker. Forker lost his composure during the pushing and shoving that followed, and he attempted a headbutt aimed at Murphy's chest. Murphy alerted referee Seán Hurson, who had no choice but to send Forker off, leaving Armagh to play the rest of the game with 14 men.

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Despite being out of county football for 981 days, Murphy had lost none of his edge or football intelligence. He added three points in the final quarter and was mobbed by supporters at the final whistle. Within a short time, he had made his influence felt again on the Donegal side.

Controversy and Discipline During the Summer Campaign

Murphy's season later became more difficult to manage. Donegal were eliminated from the Championship in round three against Dublin, and the match turned on a marginal call that moved a free-kick forward 50 yards. Murphy kicked the two points needed to force extra-time, then confronted Ciaran Kilkenny, which triggered a melee.

Murphy received a black card that covered the first half of extra-time. He was also involved in exchanges with Ciaran Kilkenny and Niall Scully during that period. Donegal had several flashpoints during the summer, and Murphy's conduct added to a difficult run of results for the county.

Another controversial incident involved Kerry's Dylan Casey. Murphy was accused of landing a combination of blows to Casey's back before finishing with a jab to the neck and jaw area. Donegal and Kerry met again later in Killarney, where Donegal won comfortably, though Kerry players were also involved in confrontations, with Micheál Burns punching Ryan McHugh.

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Jim McGuinness responded with strong irritation when Off The Ball reporter Tommy Rooney asked about Murphy placing his hands on a Kerry opponent. Bogue argues that the reaction showed how much the group relied on its figurehead during a season that brought little joy, while also noting the expectation that players should train intensely and compete without carrying the tension onto match day.

Murphy's Legacy as a Versatile Donegal Forward

Murphy's most celebrated moment as a player came in the opening minutes of the 2012 All-Ireland final against Mayo. Karl Lacey delivered a pre-planned ball from the Cusack Stand side towards the back post at the Hill 16 end, and Murphy outjumped Mayo defender Kevin Keane to fire the ball into the net. The goal showed his strength, athleticism and power.

That goal was one of only six championship goals Murphy scored across 18 seasons, even though he wore the number 14 jersey throughout his career and was dangerous close to goal. His championship debut came in 2007 in a backdoor game against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon, where he scored a goal in the first half. He did not score a championship goal in any of his last five seasons.

Murphy's role changed depending on what Donegal needed. He was a kickout target, a midfield enforcer who made big hits, a dependable libero who stayed composed in possession, and an attacker who could sprint to join the highest point of the attack. Bogue frames this versatility as the reason Donegal relied on him so heavily, even if it limited his scoring returns.