Irish champion claiming jockey title renamed Michael O'Sullivan Trophy

The Irish National Hunt Champion Claiming Professional trophy has been permanently renamed the Michael O'Sullivan Trophy in honour of the Cork jockey who died after a fall at Thurles. It will be presented for the first time at Punchestown on Saturday, May 1st, 2027.

The Irish National Hunt Champion Claiming Professional trophy has been permanently renamed the Michael O'Sullivan Trophy in memory of the Cork jockey who died after a fall at Thurles.

The trophy will be presented for the first time on Saturday, May 1st, 2027, the final day of the Punchestown Festival, which concludes the 2026/2027 National Hunt season. O'Sullivan died in February 2016, aged 24, ten days after suffering a fall at Thurles. He captured the 2022/2023 Irish National Hunt Champion Claiming Professional crown after riding 32 winners during a remarkable breakthrough season. His family have expressed their pride that the title is now being named in his honour.

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O'Sullivan Family Tribute

We are deeply touched that Michael's memory will be carried forward through the presentation of the Michael O'Sullivan Trophy to the champion claiming professional at the culmination of each jump season, the O'Sullivan family said in a statement. Michael poured his heart into his riding and loved the racing community. To have his name permanently attached to the title he was so proud to win is a beautiful and fitting tribute to his legacy.

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O'Sullivan enjoyed multiple Grade One victories aboard Barry Connell's Marine Nationale. Most notably he steered Marine Nationale to success in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival. At the same festival he also landed the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on Jazzy Matty for Gordon Elliott.

Horse Racing Ireland Statement

Suzanne Eade, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said: We are immensely grateful and deeply honoured to have the blessing of Bernie, William, Alan, and the entire O'Sullivan family to rename the Irish National Hunt Champion Claiming Professional Trophy in Michael's memory. It will be a fitting reminder to every future champion claiming professional jockey of the immense talent, dedication and humility that Michael brought to our sport.

Michael was a true gentleman who left a lasting mark on the weighroom and everyone who knew him, Eade added. I have no doubt that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of young riders following in his footsteps. The O'Sullivan family gave their blessing for the permanent renaming of the award, which recognises the champion claiming professional jump jockey in Ireland each season. The trophy honours a rider whose breakthrough campaign yielded 32 winners and the 2022/2023 title.

Future Trophy Presentations

The Michael O'Sullivan Trophy will be awarded at the conclusion of every future National Hunt season. Its first presentation at Punchestown on Saturday, May 1st, 2027, will mark the end of the 2026/2027 campaign.