MicroJect Aims for Commercial Launch of Precision Polymer Skin-Prick Device by 2028

MicroJect, a UCD spin-out company, is planning a commercial rollout of its polymer-based skin-prick device by 2028 with applications in biologics and vaccines. The company aims to revolutionize how medicines are delivered through the skin and improve patient care by offering a more efficient alternative to conventional allergy testing methods.

MicroJect, a spin-off company from UCD, has announced its plans for a commercial rollout of its polymer-based skin-prick device by 2028, commencing with allergy skin prick tests and eventually expanding to applications in biologics and vaccines.

The company aims to significantly improve patient care by offering a more efficient and comfortable alternative to conventional allergy testing methods, which can be uncomfortable and unreliable due to the variability in allergen introduction. The 'miniature skin punch' device uses a precision polymer microneedle to deliver a consistent and accurate amount of allergen into the skin, resulting in more reliable and accurate results.

The device is designed to be fully compatible with existing clinical workflows, and initial focus will be on the UK and European markets, with plans to expand globally within the next few years. The company plans to sell its products on a business-to-business basis, targeting diagnostics companies and healthcare providers.

With a core team of four and a wider clinical and scientific advisory network, MicroJect is on a mission to bring precision engineering to a procedure that has traditionally relied on simple lancets and metal needles for decades





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Microject Polymer-Based Skin-Prick Device Precision Polymer Microneedle Allergic Reaction Testing Table Of Contents

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