Microsoft 365 Global Outage Disrupts Services for Millions

A major Microsoft 365 outage lasted over nine hours, impacting global businesses and government agencies. The disruption was caused by a faulty configuration update, raising questions about cloud reliability and the need for backup systems.

Millions of users worldwide faced significant disruptions to their digital communications on Thursday night and Friday morning due to a widespread Microsoft 365 outage. The incident paralyzed email access, Microsoft Teams chats, and virtual meetings for businesses, government agencies, and even internal Microsoft employees. The downtime persisted for more than nine hours, highlighting the fragility of critical cloud infrastructure in 2026.

Global Service Disruption Details

The initial signs of the crisis emerged around 6pm on Thursday when outage tracking website Down Detector recorded a sharp spike in user reports. At its peak, nearly 130,000 individuals reported issues with Microsoft 365, the comprehensive cloud software suite that includes essential tools like Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams. This surge in complaints signaled a global-scale failure rather than isolated regional glitches.

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The impact was most severe on Friday morning, with many users finding their inboxes completely inaccessible. Government bodies, including councils, state agencies, courts, and schools across the globe, issued statements advising the public to use alternative contact methods. Healthcare services and private enterprises also reported communication difficulties, although many maintained that their core operational services remained functional during the crisis.

Configuration Update Caused Overload

Microsoft indicated that the root cause of the extensive downtime was a configuration update that overloaded certain servers, forcing them offline. When engineers attempted to apply a fix, servers that had briefly come back online became unresponsive as user traffic resumed. This created a cascading failure where traffic was funnelled onto the remaining active servers, causing further congestion and instability.

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To regain control, Microsoft engineers began limiting the traffic allowed to reach affected servers in specific geographic locations. In some instances, the company rolled back to earlier software configurations to determine if this action would resolve the instability. By 2am Friday UTC, Microsoft had narrowed down most of the remaining issues to Microsoft Exchange, the email service that powers Outlook, while Teams meetings and chats had largely returned to service.

No Cyberattack Involved

Despite the severity of the disruption, Microsoft quickly dismissed theories that the outage was the result of a cyberattack. This clarification came as speculation arose regarding potential threats to critical infrastructure, especially following recent incidents involving OpenAI agents and attacks on internet-connected devices in Europe. Microsoft stated there was no indication of malicious intent, attributing the failure to technical issues with server settings.

Over the course of the nine-hour outage, the company attempted various technical solutions to restore services. These efforts included rolling back recent updates and managing traffic flows to prevent further server crashes. The prolonged nature of the incident suggested that the initial fix inadvertently triggered new complications, requiring engineers to explore alternative solutions and extending the duration of the downtime.

Expert Advice on Redundancy

RMIT associate professor Mark Gregory emphasized the importance of thorough testing before rolling out updates to live networks. He noted that organizations must also implement extra security testing to protect against threat actors who may utilize AI tools to identify vulnerabilities more quickly. Gregory advised that companies relying on services like Microsoft 365 should maintain backup options, such as Google Gmail or the open-source LibreOffice, to ensure continuity during future outages.

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The incident underscores the growing reliance on online services that are expected to be available twenty-four hours a day. As software shifts from individual PC installations to cloud servers owned by corporations, outages like this become an inherent risk. While most disruptions are brief, events like the Microsoft outage, along with previous incidents involving telecommunications providers and CrowdStrike, demonstrate that the consequences of a single service failure can have a massive global impact.