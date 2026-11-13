Microsoft Backs Out Of Global Outage Affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot

Microsoft is working to restore services after a major outage that disabled Outlook, Teams and Copilot on Thursday and Friday, impacting businesses and government agencies worldwide.

Microsoft is actively restoring services after a global outage that began on Thursday and carried into Friday, disrupting access to Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 tools for businesses and government agencies around the world.

Outage Details and Affected Services

The outage halted email transmission and reception in Outlook, prevented users from joining Teams meetings, and disabled the AI‑powered Copilot assistant across the Microsoft 365 suite. The disruption coincided with a period of high commercial activity, amplifying its impact on daily operations.

Also read Microsoft Outage Disrupts Teams And Copilot Services Globally

Corporate Response and Recovery Efforts

Microsoft's engineering teams identified the failure as a significant technology incident and initiated a rapid response protocol. The company disclosed progress updates through its official status page, advising customers to monitor for service restoration messages and offering alternative communication channels until normal operations resume.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Impact on Workflows

Clients ranging from small businesses to federal agencies reported interruptions in critical workflows. The outage forced reliance on legacy email systems and temporary collaboration tools, causing delays in project timelines and client deliverables.

Next Steps and Prevention Measures

Microsoft has announced plans to conduct a root‑cause analysis and implement system hardening procedures. The company expects to complete the review within the coming weeks and to roll out updates that will strengthen the resilience of its cloud services.