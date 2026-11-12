Microsoft Global Outage Disrupts Outlook Teams and Copilot Services

Microsoft confirms a widespread technical failure impacting Outlook, Teams, and Copilot. Infrastructure strain from unexpected server unavailability caused hours of disruption for users across all regions on Thursday.

Microsoft experienced a significant technical failure affecting its global software ecosystem on Thursday afternoon. The outage impacted business and consumer users across any region, persisting for at least four hours according to customer reports. The disruption spanned core applications including email, workplace messaging, and artificial intelligence tools.

Widespread Service Failure Across Key Platforms

Between 5.15pm and 6pm, the outage tracking service Downdetector recorded more than 130,000 users experiencing problems with Microsoft Outlook. This popular email platform serves as a central hub for calendars and online tasks for millions of professionals worldwide. Similar spikes in reported outages occurred simultaneously with Microsoft 365, the workplace messaging app Microsoft Teams, and the artificial-intelligence assistant Microsoft Copilot.

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Users also faced difficulties accessing the Microsoft Store during this period. The breadth of the issue demonstrated how deeply integrated these services are in daily digital operations. The simultaneous failure of such diverse tools highlighted the interconnected nature of Microsoft's cloud infrastructure.

Root Cause Analysis Reveals Unexpected Server Issues

Microsoft initially attributed the disruption to part of its infrastructure experiencing elevated load. The company later clarified in a social media post that the elevated load was not driven by an increase in traffic. Instead, the strain was caused by a number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable. This unexpected hardware or connectivity failure put immense pressure on the remaining operational infrastructure.

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The distinction between high traffic volume and internal server failure is critical for understanding the event. It indicates that the root cause was internal to Microsoft's data centers rather than an external surge in user demand. The company acknowledged that this situation strained the remaining healthy servers to their limits.

Technical Response and Traffic Redistribution Efforts

Microsoft stated that it had begun redistributing connection traffic across its broader worldwide infrastructure to help balance the load. This strategic move aimed to divert requests away from affected regions to maintain service availability. The company also initiated the process of restarting affected servers to return them to service.

Technical teams worked to safely return the unresponsive servers to the network. Microsoft added in an update that the safety of the infrastructure was a primary concern during these restoration efforts. The gradual return of services suggests a methodical approach to avoiding further instability.

Resolution Timeline and Ongoing Impact Assessment

The number of reported outages fell steadily across the afternoon. By 10pm, the number of users reporting issues with Microsoft Outlook had dropped by more than half. This decline indicates that the traffic redistribution and server restart processes were gradually taking effect.

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While the worst of the disruption has passed, the incident underscores the fragility of large-scale cloud dependencies. Organizations relying on these tools must monitor their operations closely as services fully stabilize. The event serves as a reminder of the importance of robust infrastructure redundancy in modern software ecosystems.