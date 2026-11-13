Microsoft Outage Disrupts Email and Teams at Irish Health and Council Services

A global Microsoft outage stopped email at Ireland's HSE and Cork City Council, while Microsoft races to restore Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365 services.

A worldwide Microsoft outage has disrupted businesses and government agencies across several countries, including Ireland, where the Health Service Executive (HSE) and Cork City Council have both reported problems. Microsoft is racing to restore its services after users were left unable to access workplace software. The disruption began on Thursday and continued into Friday, and it is among the company's most significant technology failures in years.

The HSE said it has been affected by the global Microsoft outage, with emails not being transmitted. The Health Service Executive also reported intermittent problems with Microsoft videoconferencing facilities. Despite these issues, the HSE said that services have not been impacted so far.

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Microsoft Outage Scope and Technical Mechanism

The outage prevented users from sending or receiving emails through Outlook, which is one of the most widely used components of the Microsoft 365 suite. The failure also reached Microsoft Teams, the company's videoconferencing and collaboration platform, as well as its Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft said it tried several solutions to mitigate the problems. These included isolating parts of its infrastructure and shifting traffic to alternate routes. The company acknowledged that the changes it applied to improve serviceability were not taking effect as expected.

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The HSE said it will engage with services and patients if impacts occur. Its spokesperson framed the agency's approach as a readiness measure rather than a confirmed loss of care, since the agency has not reported any service disruption at this stage.

Cork City Council said a number of its services, including email, have been affected. A council spokesperson said that the ICT team is working to introduce temporary solutions and is awaiting updates from Microsoft. The spokesperson also apologised for the disruption and for any delays, and said that updates will be provided later.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps for Users

For public bodies such as Cork City Council, the most immediate effect is the loss of routine email communication while temporary workarounds are developed. For the HSE, the concern is whether the email and videoconferencing problems could later spill over into patient-facing services, which the agency has said it will monitor through direct engagement with services.

No restoration date has been announced in the source material. Microsoft's next step is to restore its services, and affected organisations such as the HSE and Cork City Council are waiting for updates from the company before confirming when normal email and videoconferencing will resume.